Former US captain Lanny Wadkins believes it is not just the Europeans who are subject to abuse when competing on the Ryder Cup stage.
Much has been said about the reception that Team Europe will receive at Bethpage Black this month, with a raucous atmosphere expected in New York.
In a bid to prepare for any on-course abuse from the crowd, Rory McIlroy revealed that the away team have even used VR headsets to simulate the potential problems they may face while competing.
Wadkins however is seemingly not entertaining the discussion.
Hitting back at some of the treatment he and his fellow Americans have received on European soil, the eight-time Ryder Cupper has no sympathy for his rivals.
Speaking on the Golf Channel, Wadkins said: “I always find it very interesting that we never say a word about what happens to us when we’re playing in Europe.
“I know I’ve been on the first tee as far back as 1985, I got introduced and had the entire grandstands boo me.
“You showed a picture of a shot I’m chipping in at 18 playing with Payne Stewart as my partner in an alternate shot match and there must be five, six people deep behind the green.
“Everybody’s got their arms folded. Nobody applauding my eagle chip going in. They wanted it to miss. So, I mean, we’ve got the same treatment over there. We just never complained about it.
“Sometimes I think the Europeans are just a bunch of wusses and can’t handle the heat.”
On the European side, captain Luke Donald explained his team are more ready to face the home crowd, admitting it used to help him as a player.
“I certainly enjoyed playing in an away Ryder Cup,” Donald said at Wentworth last week. “In a way, you’ve got a little bit less pressure.
“The home team is meant to win. So I don’t mind that. As long as you’re prepared for getting a little bit of stick from the fans, I think that’s okay.
“I think everyone deals with it differently and individually. For me it was quite motivate to go know that probably we were thing in dog but we weren’t expected to win, and it fuelled me to play well.”
