bunkered Advent Calendar 2019 - And the winners are...

Last month saw the return of our hugely popular Advent Calendar, with a new prize up for grabs every day between December 1 and December 24.
Now, it's time to reveal the winners.
Are you one of them? Have a look below to find out...
If you are one of the lucky winners, there's nothing you need to do. Just sit back and wait for your prize to be delivered (but please allow up to 28 days for delivery).
---
December 1 – Garmin
Prize: A Garmin Approach Z80 rangefinder
Winner: Charles McGoldrick, Rutherglen
December 2 – Slaley Hall
Prize: Dinner bed and breakfast, plus 18 holes of golf, for two to Slaley Hall
Winner: Mark Soutar, Montrose
December 3 – Skechers
Prize: A pair of Skechers Mojo shoes
Winner: Alexander Ramage, Lanark
December 4 – Vice
Prize: 2 dozen Vice Neon Red golf balls
Winner: Paul McConnell, East Kilbride
December 5 – Bushnell
Prize: A Bushnell Phantom GPS
Winner: Shirley Ashmore, Scunthorpe
December 6 – PuttOut
Prize: A PuttOut Training Aid
Winner: Richard Neville, Glasgow
December 7 – Flex-Head
Prize: A pack of Flex-Head tees, a VProGolf polo shirt and a VProGolf cap
Winner: Darren MacIver, Alness
December 8 – Jack White Gullane
Prize: A bottle of Walter Hagen whisky
Winner: Karen Jones, Buxton
---
•• Click here for the winners of December 9-16
•• Click here for the winners of December 17-24