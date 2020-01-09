search
HomeGolf Newsbunkered Advent Calendar 2019 - And the winners are...

Golf News

bunkered Advent Calendar 2019 - And the winners are...

By bunkered.co.uk03 January, 2020
Advent Calendar

Last month saw the return of our hugely popular Advent Calendar, with a new prize up for grabs every day between December 1 and December 24.

Now, it's time to reveal the winners.

Are you one of them? Have a look below to find out...

If you are one of the lucky winners, there's nothing you need to do. Just sit back and wait for your prize to be delivered (but please allow up to 28 days for delivery).

---

December 1 – Garmin

Prize: A Garmin Approach Z80 rangefinder
Winner: Charles McGoldrick, Rutherglen

December 2 – Slaley Hall

Prize: Dinner bed and breakfast, plus 18 holes of golf, for two to Slaley Hall
Winner: Mark Soutar, Montrose

December 3 – Skechers

Prize: A pair of Skechers Mojo shoes
Winner: Alexander Ramage, Lanark

December 4 – Vice

Prize: 2 dozen Vice Neon Red golf balls
Winner: Paul McConnell, East Kilbride

December 5 – Bushnell

Prize: A Bushnell Phantom GPS
Winner: Shirley Ashmore, Scunthorpe

December 6 – PuttOut

Prize: A PuttOut Training Aid
Winner: Richard Neville, Glasgow

December 7 – Flex-Head

Prize: A pack of Flex-Head tees, a VProGolf polo shirt and a VProGolf cap
Winner: Darren MacIver, Alness

December 8 – Jack White Gullane

Prize: A bottle of Walter Hagen whisky
Winner: Karen Jones, Buxton

---

•• Click here for the winners of December 9-16



•• Click here for the winners of December 17-24

