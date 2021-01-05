bunkered Advent Calendar 2020 - The Winners!

Our hugely popular Advent Calendar returned last month in the run-up to Christmas, with a new prize up for grabs every day between December 1 and December 24.

Now, it's time to reveal the winners.



Are you one of them? Have a look below to find out...

If you are one of the lucky winners, there's nothing you need to do. Just sit back and wait for your prize to be delivered (but please allow up to 28 days for delivery).

---



December 1

Prize: Shot Scope PRO L1 laser rangefinder

Winner: Allun Seaborne, Middlesbrough

December 2

Prize: Vice Golf ‘Guard’ umbrella

Winner: Craig Sharp, Montrose

December 3

Prize: Pulse Roll mini massage gun

Winner: Gary Chapman, Chard

December 4

Prize: Volvik golf ball tube pack

Winners: Robert Brown, Edinburgh; Michael Donnelly, Glasgow

December 5

Prize: Prak-tis Pro Complete kit

Winners: Jeffrey Davies, Kilmarnock; Alexander Ramage, Lanark

December 6

Prize: Babouche Swing Alignment Golf Towel

Winner: Rachel Walker, Bristol

December 7

Prize: ZOOM Focus X rangefinder

Winner: Malcolm Jones, Crawley

December 8

Prize: Caddyboo golf towel

Winners: Roger Greenwood, Halifax; Garry Bonnick, Coulsdon; Stephanie Tabrah, Horsham; Keith Walker, Ashton-under-Lyne; Colin Will, Aberdeen; Nick Thompson, Leeds; Colin McMurtrie, East Kilbride; Steve Lamb, Lerwick; Robert Trees, Berwick-upon-Tweed; David Pierotti, Barrhead; Graham Walker, Motherwell; David Somerville, Rosyth; Norman Grainger, Dunbar; Derek Cameron, Edinburgh; Steven Bonnar, Stirling; Grant Macpherson, Tain; Chris Alder, South Croydon; Joe Douglas, Edinburgh; Lawrence Webb, Barrhead; Lorraine Hunt, Cambridge

---

>> Click here for the winners of December 9-16

>> Click here for the winners of December 17-24