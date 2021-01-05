bunkered Advent Calendar 2020 - The Winners!

Our hugely popular Advent Calendar returned last month in the run-up to Christmas, with a new prize up for grabs every day between December 1 and December 24.
Now, it's time to reveal the winners.
Are you one of them? Have a look below to find out...
If you are one of the lucky winners, there's nothing you need to do. Just sit back and wait for your prize to be delivered (but please allow up to 28 days for delivery).
---
December 1
Prize: Shot Scope PRO L1 laser rangefinder
Winner: Allun Seaborne, Middlesbrough
December 2
Prize: Vice Golf ‘Guard’ umbrella
Winner: Craig Sharp, Montrose
December 3
Prize: Pulse Roll mini massage gun
Winner: Gary Chapman, Chard
December 4
Prize: Volvik golf ball tube pack
Winners: Robert Brown, Edinburgh; Michael Donnelly, Glasgow
December 5
Prize: Prak-tis Pro Complete kit
Winners: Jeffrey Davies, Kilmarnock; Alexander Ramage, Lanark
December 6
Prize: Babouche Swing Alignment Golf Towel
Winner: Rachel Walker, Bristol
December 7
Prize: ZOOM Focus X rangefinder
Winner: Malcolm Jones, Crawley
December 8
Prize: Caddyboo golf towel
Winners: Roger Greenwood, Halifax; Garry Bonnick, Coulsdon; Stephanie Tabrah, Horsham; Keith Walker, Ashton-under-Lyne; Colin Will, Aberdeen; Nick Thompson, Leeds; Colin McMurtrie, East Kilbride; Steve Lamb, Lerwick; Robert Trees, Berwick-upon-Tweed; David Pierotti, Barrhead; Graham Walker, Motherwell; David Somerville, Rosyth; Norman Grainger, Dunbar; Derek Cameron, Edinburgh; Steven Bonnar, Stirling; Grant Macpherson, Tain; Chris Alder, South Croydon; Joe Douglas, Edinburgh; Lawrence Webb, Barrhead; Lorraine Hunt, Cambridge
---
>> Click here for the winners of December 9-16
>> Click here for the winners of December 17-24