bunkered Advent Calendar 2020 - The Winners!

Golf News

bunkered Advent Calendar 2020 - The Winners!

By bunkered.co.uk05 January, 2021
Our hugely popular Advent Calendar returned last month in the run-up to Christmas, with a new prize up for grabs every day between December 1 and December 24.

Now, it's time to reveal the winners.

Are you one of them? Have a look below to find out...

If you are one of the lucky winners, there's nothing you need to do. Just sit back and wait for your prize to be delivered (but please allow up to 28 days for delivery).

---

December 1

Prize: Shot Scope PRO L1 laser rangefinder
Winner: Allun Seaborne, Middlesbrough

December 2

Prize: Vice Golf ‘Guard’ umbrella
Winner: Craig Sharp, Montrose

December 3

Prize: Pulse Roll mini massage gun
Winner: Gary Chapman, Chard 

December 4

Prize: Volvik golf ball tube pack
Winners: Robert Brown, Edinburgh; Michael Donnelly, Glasgow 

December 5

Prize: Prak-tis Pro Complete kit
Winners: Jeffrey Davies, Kilmarnock; Alexander Ramage, Lanark 

December 6

Prize: Babouche Swing Alignment Golf Towel
Winner: Rachel Walker, Bristol 

December 7

Prize: ZOOM Focus X rangefinder
Winner: Malcolm Jones, Crawley 

December 8

Prize: Caddyboo golf towel
Winners: Roger Greenwood, Halifax; Garry Bonnick, Coulsdon; Stephanie Tabrah, Horsham; Keith Walker, Ashton-under-Lyne; Colin Will, Aberdeen; Nick Thompson, Leeds; Colin McMurtrie, East Kilbride; Steve Lamb, Lerwick; Robert Trees, Berwick-upon-Tweed; David Pierotti, Barrhead; Graham Walker, Motherwell; David Somerville, Rosyth; Norman Grainger, Dunbar; Derek Cameron, Edinburgh; Steven Bonnar, Stirling; Grant Macpherson, Tain; Chris Alder, South Croydon; Joe Douglas, Edinburgh; Lawrence Webb, Barrhead; Lorraine Hunt, Cambridge

---

>> Click here for the winners of December 9-16

>> Click here for the winners of December 17-24

Golf News

R&A won't take Open to Turnberry for "foreseeable future"
Top coach suggests one thing to help Jordan Spieth end slump
PGA rips up agreement to play major at Trump course
Butch Harmon denies reports he is coaching ex world No.1
"I screwed up" - Justin Thomas apologises for homophobic slur

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

