Travel News

bunkered branches out with new golf breaks venture

By bunkered.co.uk19 August, 2020
bunkered golf breaks Bunkered Golf In Scotland travel Travel News Holiday Golf Carnoustie Dumbarnie Links turnberry Gullane
Bunkered Golf Breaks

Booking a golf break in Scotland just got easier and more affordable with the launch of bunkered Golf Breaks.

A brand new golf holiday booking platform from bunkered, Scotland’s only golf magazine, bunkered Golf Breaks has a unique and attractive selling point: every single one of the breaks on offer are located in the home of golf, Scotland.

The launch of the platform marks another exciting new chapter in the history of bunkered, which, earlier this summer, celebrated the 25-year anniversary of its first-ever edition. 

Now, the magazine that has supported golf in Scotland through many innovative initiatives is now aiming to make golf holidays in Scotland more accessible with greater choice, value and ways to buy. 

>> CHECK OUT BUNKERED GOLF BREAKS NOW!

Golfers across Scotland including bunkered subscribers, regular readers and followers of the brand’s online channels, have had pre-sale access to the great deals available at bunkeredgolfbreaks.com for the last seven days and, already, hundreds of golfers have booked to take golf staycations before the end of 2020. 

From today, every golfer has open access to more than 150 great live deals for top golf destinations combining many of the best golf courses and hotels in the country. 

INTRODUCING THE BUNKERED PODCAST!

Bunkered Golf Breaks

By visiting bunkeredgolfbreaks.com, you’ll be able to book up from a wide selection of one-, two- and three-night packages or, if you’d prefer, create something more bespoke and tailored to your budget using the ‘Build Your Own Break’ feature. ‘Break of the Week’, meanwhile, highlights the best deal on the site at any one time.

Kevin McQuillan, the Marketing Director of PSP Media, bunkered’s parent organisation, said “bunkered is synonymous with golf in Scotland and this is a natural next step for our brand. At a time when golf has been a welcome source of light relief for many, we’re delighted to launch bunkered Golf Breaks and simultaneously support golfers and the Scottish golf tourism industry. 

>> CHECK OUT BUNKERED GOLF BREAKS NOW!

“We’re excited to launch with so many of the most prestigious courses in Scotland to choose from, including Carnoustie, Turnberry, Gullane and the recently-opened Dumbarnie Links

"Each of the packages offers great rates and exceptional value for players, regardless of how far they choose to travel. But, crucially, we aim to provide a great service with an online platform designed to offer more choice and support on-hand to build the perfect golf break.” 

For more information and to shop the full range of golf breaks available, click here

