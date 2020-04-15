bunkered.co.uk reports record-breaking start to 2020

bunkered.co.uk is delighted to report a record-breaking start to 2020.



Total page impressions on this website in the first quarter of this year rose by 97.7% year-on-year, whilst unique page views have risen even more impressively – up 118% year-on-year.

This follows an exceptional 2019, in which total site traffic was up more than 74% on the previous year – the sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth – and unique page views increased by 97.3%.

This, in turn, demonstrates that our ongoing commitment to developing our online content is impacting positively on audience growth, with our combined social media audience also approaching 100,000 followers.

The performance of the site in the opening quarter of 2020 is all the more impressive compared with the same period in 2019, which resulted in increased site visits of 124% on the equivalent three months of 2018.







Strong domestic growth across the UK has also been supported by a notable increase in visits to the site from overseas – the USA in particular – with our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on golf contributing to a Y-O-Y increase in website traffic of 152.5% for the month of March alone.

Other key contributing factors to the increased popularity of bunkered.co.uk include the delivery of informed coverage of new product from the game’s biggest equipment manufacturers, such as Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway, PING, Mizuno and Cobra; a world exclusive “first look” at Scotland’s newest course, Dumbarnie Links; and an overall diversification of content that taps into a broad cross-section of society’s passion for golf, utilising snackable content across social channels to promote the immersive experience on bunkered.co.uk.

The increase in reach and engagement has been mirrored by the continued growth of our other digital platforms, including our YouTube channel – which recently passed 10,000 subscribers – and our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram platforms.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie commented: “These are another great set of results for everyone in the bunkered team.

"While all of this has been achieved against the backdrop of a challenging climate for both the golf and media industries brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s clear that the golf community’s passion for the sport and golf content remains undiminished.

“While people are staying at home to save lives, bunkered is playing its own small part to entertain and inform people about golf every day through our online platforms. I’m extremely proud of the results and the team who work hard to create rich content that is clearly attracting the attention of golfers around the world.”

