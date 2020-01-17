bunkered.co.uk toasts record-breaking year

bunkered.co.uk is delighted to report a record-breaking 2019.

Traffic through this website grew by over 74% compared with 2018, which was, itself, a 21% increase on 2017.

This represents the sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth for the site and comes on the back of an exceptional December, which saw the website set new records for daily, weekly and monthly traffic.

Factors which have contributed to the increase include engagement driven among the golf community by #MembershipMarch, a month-long campaign by bunkered to promote the benefits of joining a golf club.

bunkered’s well established reputation for informed and comprehensive coverage of new product releases from leading equipment manufacturers such as Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway, PING, Mizuno and Cobra has also helped drive traffic both to bunkered.co.uk as has extending bunkered’s social media reach with its fast-growing YouTube channel.

A commitment to top quality content, the breaking of several exclusive stories and comprehensive coverage of the game’s biggest events have also played their part in what has been a landmark year for the website.

“It is extremely important that we continue to evolve in the digital marketplace and these numbers prove that we are doing just that,” said Bryce Ritchie, editor of bunkered.



“We’re delighted with the growth we have experienced this year and it comes down to hard work, good content and listening to the feedback we receive from readers and the leading stakeholders within the golf industry.

“I believe we have a loyal and committed audience who trust and value our content on a daily basis. We will continue to invest in growing our digital footprint as we look to strengthen bunkered’s leading position in what is a very congested market."