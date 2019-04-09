bunkered Fantasy Golf '19 - How to play

What’s the most fun you can have from golf without actually swinging a club? bunkered Fantasy Golf ’19, of course!



Our ever-popular, interactive game is back for 2019 and, once again, it’s your chance to make the world’s best golfers work for you.

Taking part is free and easy, and you can play on the go with our fully mobile-responsive interface.

And with some absolutely incredible prizes up for grabs, you’d be crazy not to take part.

The first event is The Masters – but how do you get involved? It’s really very simple…



CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE FOR BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF ‘19



GETTING STARTED

1. Complete the registration form on the homepage (or sign-in if you’re already registered).

2. Pick your 12-player team from the four available pots.

3. You must have at least two players from each of the four pots. The remaining four players – your ‘wild cards’ - can come from anywhere.

4. When you’ve done that, choose one of your 12 players to be your team captain. Think carefully about this as your captain will earn you double points for as long as they’re your skipper.

5. Once that’s all done, you’re ready to play. It really is that simple.



CLICK HERE TO REGISTER



HOW TO PLAY EACH WEEK

1. Log-on to the bunkered Fantasy Golf website every Monday morning to see how your team performed over the weekend.

2. From 06:30am every Tuesday until 11.59pm Wednesday night, the Transfer Window will be open. This allows you to swap as many players as you want every week (so long as you still have a minimum of two players from each pot).

3. As an added bonus every Friday, from 6pm to midnight, you can make up to 4 more additional changes. This is your chance to transfer out players who have made a poor start to that week’s events and replace them with 4 guys nearer the top of the leaderboard. Trust us – these four extra swaps can make all the difference.



FANTASY GOLF INFO-MAIL

Each week, every registered bunkered Fantasy Golf manager will receive emails from us. One on Monday, with an update of the weekend’s action; another on Tuesday, with tips on the players you might want to add to your team for that week; and another on Friday, to let you know that the Friday Transfer Window is open. Don’t say we’re not good to you!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

The prizes available for bunkered Fantasy Golf ’19 are, quite simply, the best in the long history of the competition. Check them out.



CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE FOR BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF ‘19

