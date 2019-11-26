After seven months and 56 tournaments, bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘19 draws to a close this weekend.



The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour and the European Tour’s DP World Tour Championship – a DOUBLE POINTS event, no less – are the last two events on our schedule.

As things stand, there are less then 500 points separating the top-10 on the leaderboard, so it’s still all to play for.

And with amazing prizes to be won, why wouldn’t you want to do everything in your power to stage a late rally?

Here’s a reminder of what’s up for grabs…

1st Prize

A five-night holiday for two people to Abu Dhabi, including three rounds of golf to be played on the impressive Abu Dhabi Championship Course and the outstanding Saadiyat Beach Course.

Prize includes: Flights, transfers, accommodation, bed and breakfastand your golf.

2nd Prize

A four-night golf break for two people to Andalucía, including three rounds of golf to be played over three great Spanish courses: Sotogrande, San Roque and Finca Cortesin.

Prize includes: Flights, transfers, accommodation, bed and breakfast and your golf.

3rd Prize

A three-night golf break for two people to Cyprus, including two rounds of golf at the fabulous Minthis Hills Golf Resort.

Prize includes: Flights, transfers, accommodation, bed and breakfast and your golf.

