search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf Newsbunkered Fantasy Golf '19 ready for grandstand finish

Golf News

bunkered Fantasy Golf '19 ready for grandstand finish

By bunkered.co.uk19 November, 2019
bunkered Fantasy Golf Fantasy Golf Competitions European Tour PGA Tour Abu Dhabi Andalucia Cyprus
Fantasy Golf Main

After seven months and 56 tournaments, bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘19 draws to a close this weekend.

The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour and the European Tour’s DP World Tour Championship – a DOUBLE POINTS event, no less – are the last two events on our schedule.

As things stand, there are less then 500 points separating the top-10 on the leaderboard, so it’s still all to play for.

And with amazing prizes to be won, why wouldn’t you want to do everything in your power to stage a late rally?

Here’s a reminder of what’s up for grabs…

Abu Dhabi

1st Prize

A five-night holiday for two people to Abu Dhabi, including three rounds of golf to be played on the impressive Abu Dhabi Championship Course and the outstanding Saadiyat Beach Course.

Prize includes: Flights, transfers, accommodation, bed and breakfastand your golf.

Finca Cortesin

2nd Prize

A four-night golf break for two people to Andalucía, including three rounds of golf to be played over three great Spanish courses: Sotogrande, San Roque and Finca Cortesin.

Prize includes: Flights, transfers, accommodation, bed and breakfast and your golf.

Minthis Hills

3rd Prize

A three-night golf break for two people to Cyprus, including two rounds of golf at the fabulous Minthis Hills Golf Resort.

Prize includes: Flights, transfers, accommodation, bed and breakfast and your golf.

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF!

Somebody’s got to win these incredible golf holidays – why not you?

Start your rally now by picking your team for this week’s DP World Tour Championship and RSM Classic

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN-IN NOW <<

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - bunkered Fantasy Golf

Related Articles - Fantasy Golf

Related Articles - Competitions

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Abu Dhabi

Related Articles - Andalucia

Related Articles - Cyprus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Huge boost for women's golf as LET and LPGA to merge
Robert MacIntyre: The numbers behind his brilliant season
It's back! The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
Robert MacIntyre: The masterful apprentice
Rory McIlroy "not the full deal" says Paul McGinley

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow