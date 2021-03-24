search
Golf News

bunkered Fantasy Golf '21 is back!

Golf News

bunkered Fantasy Golf '21 is back!

By bunkered.co.uk24 March, 2021
Exciting news, golf fans - bunkered Fantasy Golf is back!

After sitting out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, golf’s biggest and best fantasy game is making a much-anticipated return for 2021.

As well a fresh new look, the game has also been simplified in line with user feedback to make it easier and more fun to play.

There are also more chances to win, with prizes up for grabs every week courtesy of our colleagues at bunkered Golf Breaks. They include a whopping £2,000 voucher for the overall winner to build their own dream Scottish golf holiday.

Fully optimised for mobile use, bunkered Fantasy Golf ’21 is designed to be played anywhere, anytime, at the touch of a button.

The game begins with next month’s Masters at Augusta National and runs all the way through the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Registration is free and easy. Just click here and follow the instructions. Two minutes is all it takes.

Played bunkered Fantasy Golf in the past? Simply log in using the details you have used previously. Forgotten them? Not a problem. Just hit the link provided to reset.

bunkered Fantasy Golf '21 is the most fun you can have without swinging a club. Don’t miss out!

CLICK HERE TO PLAY NOW

