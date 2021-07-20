bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - 3M Open and Wales Open

There’s no time to allow the dust to settle on a major week as the tour caravans continue to roll on.



Week 15 of bunkered Fantasy Golf is here, and there’s more points to be won.

In America, the PGA Tour heads to the 3M Open, where a strong field has emerged and all seek to follow in the footsteps of Michael Thomson and Matthew Wolff who have won the event previously.

In Europe, there’s no need to leave the country for the players that teed it up at Royal St George’s as the European Tour hosts the Cazoo Open in Wales.

Which six guys will you be backing to win you points this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...

3M Open

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Andrew Landry

Andrew Putnam

Austin Cook

Brandon Stone

Brandt Snedeker

Brendon Todd

Brian Gay

Brian Stuard

Bubba Watson

Byeong-hun An

Cameron Champ

Cameron Davis

Cameron Tringale

Charles Howell III

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Dustin Johnson

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Erik Van Rooyen

Gary Woodland

Harry Higgs

JT Poston

James Hahn

Jhonattan Vegas

Joel Dahmen

Keegan Bradley

Lanto Griffin

Louis Oosthuizen

Lucas Herbert

Luke List

Mark Hubbard

Matt Kuchar

Matthew NeSmith

Matthew Wolff

Maverick McNealy

Michael Thompson

Nate Lashley

Patrick Reed

Peter Malnati

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Richy Werenski

Rickie Fowler

Robby Shelton IV

Robert MacIntyre

Robert Streb

Russell Knox

Scott Piercy

Sepp Straka

Sergio Garcia

Stewart Cink

Sung Kang

Tom Hoge

Tom Lewis

Tony Finau

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Vaughn Taylor

Wyndham Clark

Cazoo Open

Aaron Rai

Adrian Otaegui

Brad Kennedy

Callum Shinkwin

Calum Hill

Daniel Van Tonder

Haotong Li

John Catlin

Justin Harding

Laurie Canter

Marc Warren

Nicolas Colsaerts

Renato Paratore

Ross Fisher

Sam Horsfield

Wade Ormsby

Wil Besseling

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

