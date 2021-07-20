bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - 3M Open and Wales Open

There’s no time to allow the dust to settle on a major week as the tour caravans continue to roll on.
Week 15 of bunkered Fantasy Golf is here, and there’s more points to be won.
In America, the PGA Tour heads to the 3M Open, where a strong field has emerged and all seek to follow in the footsteps of Michael Thomson and Matthew Wolff who have won the event previously.
In Europe, there’s no need to leave the country for the players that teed it up at Royal St George’s as the European Tour hosts the Cazoo Open in Wales.
Which six guys will you be backing to win you points this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...
3M Open
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
Andrew Landry
Andrew Putnam
Austin Cook
Brandon Stone
Brandt Snedeker
Brendon Todd
Brian Gay
Brian Stuard
Bubba Watson
Byeong-hun An
Cameron Champ
Cameron Davis
Cameron Tringale
Charles Howell III
Chez Reavie
Chris Kirk
Dustin Johnson
Dylan Frittelli
Emiliano Grillo
Erik Van Rooyen
Gary Woodland
Harry Higgs
JT Poston
James Hahn
Jhonattan Vegas
Joel Dahmen
Keegan Bradley
Lanto Griffin
Louis Oosthuizen
Lucas Herbert
Luke List
Mark Hubbard
Matt Kuchar
Matthew NeSmith
Matthew Wolff
Maverick McNealy
Michael Thompson
Nate Lashley
Patrick Reed
Peter Malnati
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Richy Werenski
Rickie Fowler
Robby Shelton IV
Robert MacIntyre
Robert Streb
Russell Knox
Scott Piercy
Sepp Straka
Sergio Garcia
Stewart Cink
Sung Kang
Tom Hoge
Tom Lewis
Tony Finau
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Vaughn Taylor
Wyndham Clark
Cazoo Open
Aaron Rai
Adrian Otaegui
Brad Kennedy
Callum Shinkwin
Calum Hill
Daniel Van Tonder
Haotong Li
John Catlin
Justin Harding
Laurie Canter
Marc Warren
Nicolas Colsaerts
Renato Paratore
Ross Fisher
Sam Horsfield
Wade Ormsby
Wil Besseling
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.