It’s week eight of bunkered Fantasy Golf and it’s right back into the action for fantasy managers as the dust continues to settle on another sensational major championship.



This week, there are two events for you to earn points on, but with it being the week after a major championship, there are some notable absentees from this week’s field lists.

Only two of the world’s top-10 are in action this week, both of them playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which may force fantasy managers into a major reshuffle of their teams.

As ever, there’s not such a strong field at the European Tour’s Made in HimmerLand event but Scot Robert MacIntyre and some other notable names are getting set to tee it up in Scandinavia.

Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...

Charles Schwab Challenge

Abraham Ancer

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Andrew Landry

Andrew Putnam

Austin Cook

Billy Horschel

Branden Grace

Brandt Snedeker

Brendon Todd

Brian Gay

Brian Harman

Brian Stuard

Byeonghun An

CT Pan

Cameron Champ

Cameron Davis

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charley Hoffman

Chris Kirk

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Daniel Berger

Danny Lee

Doc Redman

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Gary Woodland

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Harry Higgs

Henrik Norlander

Henrik Stenson

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

JT Poston

James Hahn

Jason Kokrak

Jhonattan Vegas

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose

Justin Thomas

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Na

Kevin Streelman

Kyounghoon Lee

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Mark Hubbard

Matt Jones

Matt Kuchar

Matt Wallace

Matthew NeSmith

Maverick McNealy

Michael Thompson

Nate Lashley

Nick Taylor

Patrick Reed

Peter Malnati

Phil Mickelson

Richy Werenski

Robby Shelton IV

Robert Streb

Rory Sabbatini

Russell Knox

Ryan Palmer

Scott Piercey

Scottie Scheffler

Sebastian Munoz

Sepp Straka

Sergio Garcia

Si Woo Kim

Sung Kang

Sung-jae Im

Talor Gooch

Tom Hoge

Tony Finau

Troy Merritt

Will Zalatoris

Wyndham Clark

Zach Johnson

Made in HimmerLand

Aaron Rai

Adri Arnaus

Adrian Otaegui

Andy Sullivan

Benjamin Hebert

Bernd Wiesberger

Brandon Stone

Callum Shinkwin

Calum Hill

Eddie Pepperell

Francesco Laporta

Guido Migliozzi

Haotong Li

Jason Scrivener

Joachim B. Hansen

Joakim Lagergren

Joost Luiten

Jorge Campillo

Justin Harding

Kurt Kitayama

Laurie Canter

Marcus Armitage

Matthias Schwab

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Min Woo Lee

Rasmus Hojgaard

Renato Paratore

Richard Bland

Robert MacIntyre

Romain Langasque

Ross Fisher

Ryan Fox

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Wil Besseling

Wilco Nienaber

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

To pick your team, click here.

If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.

If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.