It’s week eight of bunkered Fantasy Golf and it’s right back into the action for fantasy managers as the dust continues to settle on another sensational major championship.
This week, there are two events for you to earn points on, but with it being the week after a major championship, there are some notable absentees from this week’s field lists.
Only two of the world’s top-10 are in action this week, both of them playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which may force fantasy managers into a major reshuffle of their teams.
As ever, there’s not such a strong field at the European Tour’s Made in HimmerLand event but Scot Robert MacIntyre and some other notable names are getting set to tee it up in Scandinavia.
Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...
Charles Schwab Challenge
Abraham Ancer
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
Andrew Landry
Andrew Putnam
Austin Cook
Billy Horschel
Branden Grace
Brandt Snedeker
Brendon Todd
Brian Gay
Brian Harman
Brian Stuard
Byeonghun An
CT Pan
Cameron Champ
Cameron Davis
Cameron Tringale
Carlos Ortiz
Charley Hoffman
Chris Kirk
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Daniel Berger
Danny Lee
Doc Redman
Dylan Frittelli
Emiliano Grillo
Gary Woodland
Graeme McDowell
Harold Varner III
Harry Higgs
Henrik Norlander
Henrik Stenson
Hudson Swafford
Ian Poulter
JT Poston
James Hahn
Jason Kokrak
Jhonattan Vegas
Joaquin Niemann
Joel Dahmen
Jordan Spieth
Justin Rose
Justin Thomas
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Na
Kevin Streelman
Kyounghoon Lee
Lee Westwood
Louis Oosthuizen
Lucas Glover
Luke List
Mackenzie Hughes
Mark Hubbard
Matt Jones
Matt Kuchar
Matt Wallace
Matthew NeSmith
Maverick McNealy
Michael Thompson
Nate Lashley
Nick Taylor
Patrick Reed
Peter Malnati
Phil Mickelson
Richy Werenski
Robby Shelton IV
Robert Streb
Rory Sabbatini
Russell Knox
Ryan Palmer
Scott Piercey
Scottie Scheffler
Sebastian Munoz
Sepp Straka
Sergio Garcia
Si Woo Kim
Sung Kang
Sung-jae Im
Talor Gooch
Tom Hoge
Tony Finau
Troy Merritt
Will Zalatoris
Wyndham Clark
Zach Johnson
Made in HimmerLand
Aaron Rai
Adri Arnaus
Adrian Otaegui
Andy Sullivan
Benjamin Hebert
Bernd Wiesberger
Brandon Stone
Callum Shinkwin
Calum Hill
Eddie Pepperell
Francesco Laporta
Guido Migliozzi
Haotong Li
Jason Scrivener
Joachim B. Hansen
Joakim Lagergren
Joost Luiten
Jorge Campillo
Justin Harding
Kurt Kitayama
Laurie Canter
Marcus Armitage
Matthias Schwab
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Min Woo Lee
Rasmus Hojgaard
Renato Paratore
Richard Bland
Robert MacIntyre
Romain Langasque
Ross Fisher
Ryan Fox
Sean Crocker
Thomas Detry
Wil Besseling
Wilco Nienaber
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.