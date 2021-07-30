Welcome to week 16 of bunkered Fantasy Golf. It’s a big one.



Double points are up for grabs at the men’s Olympic Golf competition. Yes, you read that right. That makes it a big week to gain some ground on whoever you may be chasing down in your mini-league or to simply pull away from the pack if you’re top already.

Although numerous players have decided against making the trip to Tokyo, there’s still an exceptionally strong field set for Kasumigaski Country Club.

Whilst the PGA Tour has called a halt for the week, the European Tour rages on. There’s plenty of players to pick from those teeing it up at the ISPS Handa World Invitational should you be looking to bolster your ranks.

Which six guys are you going to put your faith in this week? Let’s have a look at the names to choose from…

Men's Olympic Golf

Abraham Ancer

Alex Noren

Antoine Rozner

CT Pan

Cameron Smith

Carlos Ortiz

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Garrick Higgo

Guido Migliozzi

Gunn Charoenkul

Henrik Norlander

Hideki Matsuyama

Jazz Janewattananond

Jhonattan Vegas

Joachim B. Hansen

Joaquin Niemann

Jorge Campillo

Justin Thomas

Kalle Samooja

Mackenzie Hughes

Marc Leishman

Matthias Schwab

Ondrej Lieser

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Rasmus Hojgaard

Renato Paratore

Romain Langasque

Rory McIlroy

Rory Sabbatini

Ryan Fox

Sami Valimaki

Sebastian Munoz

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Sung-jae Im

Thomas Detry

Thomas Pieters

Tommy Fleetwood

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele

ISPS Handa Invitational

Adrian Otaegui

Andy Sullivan

Callum Shinkwin

Calum Hill

Eddie Pepperell

Francesco Laporta

John Catlin

Justin Harding

Laurie Canter

Marc Warren

Marcus Armitage

Wil Besseling

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

