Welcome to week 16 of bunkered Fantasy Golf. It’s a big one.
Double points are up for grabs at the men’s Olympic Golf competition. Yes, you read that right. That makes it a big week to gain some ground on whoever you may be chasing down in your mini-league or to simply pull away from the pack if you’re top already.
Although numerous players have decided against making the trip to Tokyo, there’s still an exceptionally strong field set for Kasumigaski Country Club.
Whilst the PGA Tour has called a halt for the week, the European Tour rages on. There’s plenty of players to pick from those teeing it up at the ISPS Handa World Invitational should you be looking to bolster your ranks.
Which six guys are you going to put your faith in this week? Let’s have a look at the names to choose from…
Men's Olympic Golf
Abraham Ancer
Alex Noren
Antoine Rozner
CT Pan
Cameron Smith
Carlos Ortiz
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Garrick Higgo
Guido Migliozzi
Gunn Charoenkul
Henrik Norlander
Hideki Matsuyama
Jazz Janewattananond
Jhonattan Vegas
Joachim B. Hansen
Joaquin Niemann
Jorge Campillo
Justin Thomas
Kalle Samooja
Mackenzie Hughes
Marc Leishman
Matthias Schwab
Ondrej Lieser
Patrick Reed
Paul Casey
Rasmus Hojgaard
Renato Paratore
Romain Langasque
Rory McIlroy
Rory Sabbatini
Ryan Fox
Sami Valimaki
Sebastian Munoz
Sepp Straka
Shane Lowry
Si Woo Kim
Sung-jae Im
Thomas Detry
Thomas Pieters
Tommy Fleetwood
Viktor Hovland
Xander Schauffele
ISPS Handa Invitational
Adrian Otaegui
Andy Sullivan
Callum Shinkwin
Calum Hill
Eddie Pepperell
Francesco Laporta
John Catlin
Justin Harding
Laurie Canter
Marc Warren
Marcus Armitage
Wil Besseling
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.