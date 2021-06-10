It's already week 10 of bunkered Fantasy Golf '21 and, once more, there are two opportunities for fantasy managers to pick up some crucial points.
However, with it being the week before the US Open, many of the big-name stars are sitting this week out - something to keep in mind when selecting your team for the week ahead.
Just three of the world's top-20 are teeing it up this week, all of them doing so at the PGA Tour's all-new Palmetto Championship event.
Across the pond, Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam host the Scandinavian Mixed, which will see men and women comepte for the same title. Please note that points for this tournament will still work as normal.
Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...
Palmetto Championship
Alex Noren
Andrew Putnam
Austin Cook
Brandt Snedeker
Brian Gay
Brian Stuard
Brooks Koepka
Byeong-hun An
C.T. Pan
Chez Reavie
Danny Lee
David Lipsky
Doc Redman
Dustin Johnson
Erik van Rooyen
Harold Varner III
Harris English
Henrik Norlander
Hudson Swafford
Ian Poulter
JT Poston
James Hahn
Jhonattan Vegas
Kevin Kisner
Lucas Glover
Luke List
Mark Hubbard
Martin Laird
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matthew NeSmith
Nick Taylor
Peter Malnati
Rafa Cabrero Bello
Richy Werenski
Robby Shelton IV
Rory Sabbatini
Russell Knox
Scott Piercy
Sepp Straka
Sung-jae Im
Tom Lewis
Tommy Fleetwood
Tyler Duncan
Tyrrell Hatton
Vaughn Taylor
Scandinavian Mixed
Aaron Rai
Adri Arnaus
Adrian Otaegui
Benjamin Hebert
Francesco Laporta
Henrik Stenson
Jamie Donaldson
Jason Scrivener
Joachim B. Hansen
Joakim Lagergren
Joost Luiten
Kalle Samooja
Marc Warren
Renato Paratore
Ryan Fox
Sam Horsfield
Sami Valimaki
Sean Crocker
Wil Besseling
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
