bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - Palmetto Championship and Scandinavian Mixed

Golf News

bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - Palmetto Championship and Scandinavian Mixed

By Ryan Crombie08 June, 2021
bunkered Fantasy Golf '21 palmetto championship scandinavian Mixed field guide PGA Tour European Tour
Week10Fieldguide

It's already week 10 of bunkered Fantasy Golf '21 and, once more, there are two opportunities for fantasy managers to pick up some crucial points.

However, with it being the week before the US Open, many of the big-name stars are sitting this week out - something to keep in mind when selecting your team for the week ahead.

Just three of the world's top-20 are teeing it up this week, all of them doing so at the PGA Tour's all-new Palmetto Championship event.

Across the pond, Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam host the Scandinavian Mixed, which will see men and women comepte for the same title. Please note that points for this tournament will still work as normal.

Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...

Palmetto Championship

Alex Noren

Andrew Putnam

Austin Cook

Brandt Snedeker

Brian Gay

Brian Stuard

Brooks Koepka

Byeong-hun An

C.T. Pan

Chez Reavie

Danny Lee

David Lipsky

Doc Redman

Dustin Johnson

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Harris English

Henrik Norlander

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

JT Poston

James Hahn

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Kisner

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matthew NeSmith

Nick Taylor

Peter Malnati

Rafa Cabrero Bello

Richy Werenski

Robby Shelton IV

Rory Sabbatini

Russell Knox

Scott Piercy

Sepp Straka

Sung-jae Im

Tom Lewis

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyler Duncan

Tyrrell Hatton

Vaughn Taylor

• PGA Tour under fire for Rahm incident

• Bryson says tour "needs to handle" Koepka vid

Scandinavian Mixed

Aaron Rai

Adri Arnaus

Adrian Otaegui

Benjamin Hebert

Francesco Laporta

Henrik Stenson

Jamie Donaldson

Jason Scrivener

Joachim B. Hansen

Joakim Lagergren

Joost Luiten

Kalle Samooja

Marc Warren

Renato Paratore

Ryan Fox

Sam Horsfield

Sami Valimaki

Sean Crocker

Wil Besseling

• Lexi Thompson shrugs off US Open choke

• Cantlay reflects on "weird" Memorial win

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

To pick your team, click here.

If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.

If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.

