Whether you’re looking to cement your position at the top of your mini-league or claw back some points on those above you, here’s your handy field guide for week 13 of bunkered Fantasy Golf.



With such a heavy schedule dominating this period of the calendar, it’s natural to see many of the big names drop in and out of tournaments.

As players look to rest up before heading across the pond for the Open Championship in just a few weeks’ time, players such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Colin Morikawa are all missing from field guide’s either side of the Atlantic.

For this reason, it’s crucial that fantasy managers remain eagle-eyed when it comes to selecting their six picks for the week.

There are, however, two strong fields for the week. In the States, Bryson DeChambeau will be looking to defend his Rocket Mortgage Classic title, while over in Europe, it’s the Irish Open, where Rory McIlroy tees it up.

Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Alex Noren

Andrew Landry

Andrew Putnam

Austin Cook

Brandt Snedeker

Brendon Todd

Brian Gay

Brian Stuard

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Byeong-hun An

Cameron Champ

Cameron Davis

Cameron Tringale

Charles Howell III

Charley Hoffman

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Danny Lee

Danny Willett

Doc Redman

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Harold Varner III

Harry Higgs

Henrik Norlander

Hideki Matsuyama

James Hahn

Jason Day

Jason Kokrak

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

Keegan Bradley

Kevin Kisner

Lanto Griffin

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt Jones

Matthew NeSmith

Matthew Wolff

Maverick McNealy

Max Homa

Michael Thompson

Nate Lashley

Nick Taylor

Patrick Reed

Peter Malnati

Phil Mickelson

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Richy Werenski

Rickie Fowler

Robby Shelton IV

Robert Streb

Rory Sabbatini

Russell Knox

Scott Piercy

Sebastian Munoz

Sepp Straka

Si Woo Kim

Sung Kang

Sung-jae Im

Tom Hoge

Tom Lewis

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Vaughn Taylor

Will Zalatoris

Irish Open

Aaron Rai

Adri Arnaus

Adrian Otaegui

Andy Sullivan

Antoine Rozner

Benjamin Hebert

Brandon Stone

Callum Shinkwin

Calum Hill

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Daniel Van Tonder

Dean Burmester

Eddie Pepperell

Francesco Laporta

George Coetzee

Graeme McDowell

Haotong Li

Jamie Donaldson

Jason Scrivener

Jazz Janewattananond

Joachim B. Hansen

Joakim Lagergren

John Catlin

Joost Luiten

Jorge Campillo

Justin Harding

Kalle Samooja

Kurt Kitayama

Laurie Canter

Lucas Herbert

Marc Warren

Marcus Armitage

Marcus Kinhult

Martin Kaymer

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Min Woo Lee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Paul Waring

Rasmus Hojgaard

Renato Paratore

Richard Bland

Romain Langasque

Rory McIlroy

Ross Fisher

Sam Horsfield

Sami Valimaki

Sean Crocker

Shane Lowry

Shaun Norris

Thomas Detry

Thomas Pieters

Tommy Fleetwood

Wade Ormsby

Wil Besseling

Wilco Nienaber

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

To pick your team, click here.

If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.

If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.