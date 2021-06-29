Whether you’re looking to cement your position at the top of your mini-league or claw back some points on those above you, here’s your handy field guide for week 13 of bunkered Fantasy Golf.
With such a heavy schedule dominating this period of the calendar, it’s natural to see many of the big names drop in and out of tournaments.
As players look to rest up before heading across the pond for the Open Championship in just a few weeks’ time, players such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Colin Morikawa are all missing from field guide’s either side of the Atlantic.
For this reason, it’s crucial that fantasy managers remain eagle-eyed when it comes to selecting their six picks for the week.
There are, however, two strong fields for the week. In the States, Bryson DeChambeau will be looking to defend his Rocket Mortgage Classic title, while over in Europe, it’s the Irish Open, where Rory McIlroy tees it up.
Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...
Rocket Mortgage Classic
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
Alex Noren
Andrew Landry
Andrew Putnam
Austin Cook
Brandt Snedeker
Brendon Todd
Brian Gay
Brian Stuard
Bryson DeChambeau
Bubba Watson
Byeong-hun An
Cameron Champ
Cameron Davis
Cameron Tringale
Charles Howell III
Charley Hoffman
Chez Reavie
Chris Kirk
Danny Lee
Danny Willett
Doc Redman
Dylan Frittelli
Emiliano Grillo
Garrick Higgo
Gary Woodland
Harold Varner III
Harry Higgs
Henrik Norlander
Hideki Matsuyama
James Hahn
Jason Day
Jason Kokrak
Joaquin Niemann
Joel Dahmen
Keegan Bradley
Kevin Kisner
Lanto Griffin
Lucas Glover
Luke List
Mackenzie Hughes
Mark Hubbard
Martin Laird
Matt Jones
Matthew NeSmith
Matthew Wolff
Maverick McNealy
Max Homa
Michael Thompson
Nate Lashley
Nick Taylor
Patrick Reed
Peter Malnati
Phil Mickelson
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Richy Werenski
Rickie Fowler
Robby Shelton IV
Robert Streb
Rory Sabbatini
Russell Knox
Scott Piercy
Sebastian Munoz
Sepp Straka
Si Woo Kim
Sung Kang
Sung-jae Im
Tom Hoge
Tom Lewis
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Vaughn Taylor
Will Zalatoris
Irish Open
Aaron Rai
Adri Arnaus
Adrian Otaegui
Andy Sullivan
Antoine Rozner
Benjamin Hebert
Brandon Stone
Callum Shinkwin
Calum Hill
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Daniel Van Tonder
Dean Burmester
Eddie Pepperell
Francesco Laporta
George Coetzee
Graeme McDowell
Haotong Li
Jamie Donaldson
Jason Scrivener
Jazz Janewattananond
Joachim B. Hansen
Joakim Lagergren
John Catlin
Joost Luiten
Jorge Campillo
Justin Harding
Kalle Samooja
Kurt Kitayama
Laurie Canter
Lucas Herbert
Marc Warren
Marcus Armitage
Marcus Kinhult
Martin Kaymer
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Min Woo Lee
Nicolas Colsaerts
Paul Waring
Rasmus Hojgaard
Renato Paratore
Richard Bland
Romain Langasque
Rory McIlroy
Ross Fisher
Sam Horsfield
Sami Valimaki
Sean Crocker
Shane Lowry
Shaun Norris
Thomas Detry
Thomas Pieters
Tommy Fleetwood
Wade Ormsby
Wil Besseling
Wilco Nienaber
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.