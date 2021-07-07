The jostling for points continues into week 14 of bunkered Fantasy Golf, and what a couple of weeks it’s going to be.
Ahead of the Open Championship next week, a star-studded field has emerged at the Abrdn Scottish Open for this year.
Players such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele have all made the trip across the pond and are teeing it up at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian this week.
Over in America, the PGA Tour continues to rage on with the John Deere Classic. Fantasy managers, as ever, will have a tricky decision to make. Do you chase the points at the Scottish Open where the big names are playing, or can you cut through the noise on the PGA Tour to pick the winner.
Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...
Abrdn Scottish Open
Aaron Rai
Adri Arnaus
Adrian Otaegui
Andy Sullivan
Antoine Rozner
Benjamin Hebert
Bernd Wiesberger
Billy Horschel
Branden Grace
Brandon Stone
Callum Shinkwin
Calum Hill
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Daniel Van Tonder
Danny Willett
Dean Burmester
Eddie Pepperell
Erik Van Rooyen
Francesco Laporta
Francesco Molinari
Garrick Higgo
George Coetzee
Graeme McDowell
Guido Migliozzi
Haotong Li
Henrik Stenson
Ian Poulter
Jamie Donaldson
Jason Scrivener
Jazz Janewattananond
Joachim B. Hansen
Joakim Lagergren
John Catlin
Jon Rahm
Joohyung Kim
Joost Luiten
Jorge Campillo
Justin Harding
Justin Thomas
Kalle Samooja
Kurt Kitayama
Laurie Canter
Lee Westwood
Lucas Herbert
Marc Warren
Marcus Armitage
Marcus Kinhult
Martin Kaymer
Matt Wallace
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Matthias Schwab
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Min Woo Lee
Nicolas Colsaerts
Ondrej Lieser
Paul Waring
Rasmus Hojgaard
Renato Paratore
Richard Bland
Robert MacIntyre
Romain Langasque
Rory McIlroy
Ross Fisher
Ryan Fox
Ryan Palmer
Sam Burns
Sam Horsfield
Sami Valimaki
Scottie Scheffler
Sean Crocker
Thomas Detry
Thomas Pieters
Tommy Fleetwood
Tyrrell Hatton
Victor Perez
Wade Ormsby
Wil Besseling
Wilco Nienaber
Wil Zalatoris
Xander Schauffele
John Deere Classic
Aaron Wise
Adam Long
Alex Noren
Andrew Landry
Andrew Putnam
Austin Cook
Brian Gay
Brian Harman
Brian Stuard
Byeong-hun An
C.T. Pan
Cameron Champ
Cameron Davis
Charles Howell III
Chez Reavie
Daniel Berger
Danny Lee
Doc Redman
Dylan Frittelli
Harold Varner III
Harry Higgs
Henrik Norlander
Hudson Swafford
J.T. Poston
Jhonattan Vegas
Jim Herman
Kevin Na
Kevin Streelman
Lucas Glover
Luke List
Mark Hubbard
Martin Laird
Matthew NeSmith
Maverick McNealy
Michael Thompson
Nick Taylor
Peter Malnati
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Richy Werenski
Robby Shelton IV
Robert Streb
Rory Sabbatini
Russell Henley
Scott Piercy
Sebastian Munoz
Sepp Straka
Si Woo Kim
Sung Kang
Sung-jae Im
Tom Lewis
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Vaughn Taylor
Zach Johnson
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.