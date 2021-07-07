The jostling for points continues into week 14 of bunkered Fantasy Golf, and what a couple of weeks it’s going to be.



Ahead of the Open Championship next week, a star-studded field has emerged at the Abrdn Scottish Open for this year.

Players such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele have all made the trip across the pond and are teeing it up at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian this week.

Over in America, the PGA Tour continues to rage on with the John Deere Classic. Fantasy managers, as ever, will have a tricky decision to make. Do you chase the points at the Scottish Open where the big names are playing, or can you cut through the noise on the PGA Tour to pick the winner.

Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...

Abrdn Scottish Open

Aaron Rai

Adri Arnaus

Adrian Otaegui

Andy Sullivan

Antoine Rozner

Benjamin Hebert

Bernd Wiesberger

Billy Horschel

Branden Grace

Brandon Stone

Callum Shinkwin

Calum Hill

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Daniel Van Tonder

Danny Willett

Dean Burmester

Eddie Pepperell

Erik Van Rooyen

Francesco Laporta

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

George Coetzee

Graeme McDowell

Guido Migliozzi

Haotong Li

Henrik Stenson

Ian Poulter

Jamie Donaldson

Jason Scrivener

Jazz Janewattananond

Joachim B. Hansen

Joakim Lagergren

John Catlin

Jon Rahm

Joohyung Kim

Joost Luiten

Jorge Campillo

Justin Harding

Justin Thomas

Kalle Samooja

Kurt Kitayama

Laurie Canter

Lee Westwood

Lucas Herbert

Marc Warren

Marcus Armitage

Marcus Kinhult

Martin Kaymer

Matt Wallace

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Matthias Schwab

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Min Woo Lee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ondrej Lieser

Paul Waring

Rasmus Hojgaard

Renato Paratore

Richard Bland

Robert MacIntyre

Romain Langasque

Rory McIlroy

Ross Fisher

Ryan Fox

Ryan Palmer

Sam Burns

Sam Horsfield

Sami Valimaki

Scottie Scheffler

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Thomas Pieters

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Victor Perez

Wade Ormsby

Wil Besseling

Wilco Nienaber

Wil Zalatoris

Xander Schauffele

John Deere Classic

Aaron Wise

Adam Long

Alex Noren

Andrew Landry

Andrew Putnam

Austin Cook

Brian Gay

Brian Harman

Brian Stuard

Byeong-hun An

C.T. Pan

Cameron Champ

Cameron Davis

Charles Howell III

Chez Reavie

Daniel Berger

Danny Lee

Doc Redman

Dylan Frittelli

Harold Varner III

Harry Higgs

Henrik Norlander

Hudson Swafford

J.T. Poston

Jhonattan Vegas

Jim Herman

Kevin Na

Kevin Streelman

Lucas Glover

Luke List

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matthew NeSmith

Maverick McNealy

Michael Thompson

Nick Taylor

Peter Malnati

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Richy Werenski

Robby Shelton IV

Robert Streb

Rory Sabbatini

Russell Henley

Scott Piercy

Sebastian Munoz

Sepp Straka

Si Woo Kim

Sung Kang

Sung-jae Im

Tom Lewis

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Vaughn Taylor

Zach Johnson

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

To pick your team, click here.

If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.

If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.