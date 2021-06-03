Week nine of bunkered Fantasy Golf ’21 is upon us and there are two terrific tournaments to earn points in this week.

A strong line-up, featuring seven of the world’s top-10, has shaped up for The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, leaving fantasy manager with a selection headache on their hands.

Across the pond, the Porsche European Open is now taking place as a 54-hole event due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Germany, with the event being played from Saturday and finishing on Monday. This will not effect bunkered Fantasy Golf ’21 at all, just be sure to have all of your team changes completed before 23:59pm on Wednesday.

Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...

Porsche European Open

Aaron Rai

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Adrian Otaegui

Benjamin Hebert

Bernd Wiesberger

Callum Shinkwin

Calum Hill

Daniel van Tonder

Francesco Laporta

Henrik Stenson

Jason Scrivener

Jazz Janewattananond

Joachim B. Hansen

Joakim Lagergren

Joost Luiten

Jorge Campillo

Justin Harding

Kalle Samooja

Kurt Kitayama

Laurie Canter

Marcus Armitage

Martin Kaymer

Matthias Schwab

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Min Woo Lee

Ondrej Lieser

Paul Casey

Rasmus Hojgaard

Renato Paratore

Ross Fisher

Ryan Fox

Sami Valimaki

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Wade Ormsby

Wil Besseling

The Memorial Tournament

Aaron Wise

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adam Scott

Alex Noren

Antoine Rozner

Billy Horschel

Branden Grace

Brendan Steele

Brendon Todd

Brian Gay

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Byeong-hun An

C.T. Pan

Cameron Champ

Cameron Davis

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Charles Howell III

Charley Hoffman

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Danny Lee

Danny Willett

Doc Redman

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Gary Woodland

Haotong Li

Harold Varner III

Harry Higgs

Henrik Norlander

Hideki Matsuyama

Hudson Swafford

J.T. Poston

James Hahn

Jason Day

Jim Herman

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

Jon Rahm

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

Kevin Streelman

Lanto Griffin

Louis Oosthuizen

Lucas Glover

Lucas Herbert

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Marc Leishman

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt Jones

Matt Kuchar

Matt Wallace

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Matthew NeSmith

Max Homa

Michael Thompson

Nick Taylor

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Reed

Peter Malnati

Richy Werenski

Rickie Fowler

Robby Shelton IV

Robert Streb

Rory McIlroy

Russell Henley

Russell Knox

Sam Burns

Scottie Scheffler

Sebastian Munoz

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stewart Cink

Sung Kang

Sung-Jae Im

Talor Gooch

Tom Hoge

Tony Finau

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Vaughn Taylor

Viktor Hovland

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

To pick your team, click here.

If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.

If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing.Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.