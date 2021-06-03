Week nine of bunkered Fantasy Golf ’21 is upon us and there are two terrific tournaments to earn points in this week.
A strong line-up, featuring seven of the world’s top-10, has shaped up for The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, leaving fantasy manager with a selection headache on their hands.
Across the pond, the Porsche European Open is now taking place as a 54-hole event due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Germany, with the event being played from Saturday and finishing on Monday. This will not effect bunkered Fantasy Golf ’21 at all, just be sure to have all of your team changes completed before 23:59pm on Wednesday.
Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...
Porsche European Open
Aaron Rai
Abraham Ancer
Adri Arnaus
Adrian Otaegui
Benjamin Hebert
Bernd Wiesberger
Callum Shinkwin
Calum Hill
Daniel van Tonder
Francesco Laporta
Henrik Stenson
Jason Scrivener
Jazz Janewattananond
Joachim B. Hansen
Joakim Lagergren
Joost Luiten
Jorge Campillo
Justin Harding
Kalle Samooja
Kurt Kitayama
Laurie Canter
Marcus Armitage
Martin Kaymer
Matthias Schwab
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Min Woo Lee
Ondrej Lieser
Paul Casey
Rasmus Hojgaard
Renato Paratore
Ross Fisher
Ryan Fox
Sami Valimaki
Sean Crocker
Thomas Detry
Wade Ormsby
Wil Besseling
The Memorial Tournament
Aaron Wise
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
Adam Scott
Alex Noren
Antoine Rozner
Billy Horschel
Branden Grace
Brendan Steele
Brendon Todd
Brian Gay
Bryson DeChambeau
Bubba Watson
Byeong-hun An
C.T. Pan
Cameron Champ
Cameron Davis
Cameron Smith
Cameron Tringale
Carlos Ortiz
Charles Howell III
Charley Hoffman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Danny Lee
Danny Willett
Doc Redman
Dylan Frittelli
Emiliano Grillo
Gary Woodland
Haotong Li
Harold Varner III
Harry Higgs
Henrik Norlander
Hideki Matsuyama
Hudson Swafford
J.T. Poston
James Hahn
Jason Day
Jim Herman
Joaquin Niemann
Joel Dahmen
Jon Rahm
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Keegan Bradley
Kevin Streelman
Lanto Griffin
Louis Oosthuizen
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Luke List
Mackenzie Hughes
Marc Leishman
Mark Hubbard
Martin Laird
Matt Jones
Matt Kuchar
Matt Wallace
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Matthew NeSmith
Max Homa
Michael Thompson
Nick Taylor
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Reed
Peter Malnati
Richy Werenski
Rickie Fowler
Robby Shelton IV
Robert Streb
Rory McIlroy
Russell Henley
Russell Knox
Sam Burns
Scottie Scheffler
Sebastian Munoz
Sepp Straka
Shane Lowry
Si Woo Kim
Stewart Cink
Sung Kang
Sung-Jae Im
Talor Gooch
Tom Hoge
Tony Finau
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Vaughn Taylor
Viktor Hovland
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schauffele
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing.Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.