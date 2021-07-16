Finally, for the first time in two years, it’s Open Championship week.



It’s week 14 of bunkered Fantasy Golf, and with it being major week, triple points are up for grabs.

That means it’s crucial that you make the right selections for the week ahead to help bolster your points tally.

A point to note is that this upcoming tournament has seen a concerning amount of withdrawals due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at Royal St. George’s. Make sure you know who’s not playing, so you don’t needlessly chuck away an opportunity to bag some points.

Across the pond, the Barabasol Championship is also underway and has a small pool of players to pick from.

What storylines will you be rooting for this week? Will Jon Rahm got back-to-back, or could there be a surprise winner from outwith the notable contenders?

Which six guys will you go for? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...

The Open Championship

Aaron Rai

Abraham Ancer

Adam Hadwin

Adam Scott

Alex Noren

Andy Sullivan

Antoine Rozner

Benjamin Hebert

Bernd Wiesberger

Billy Horschel

Brad Kennedy

Branden Grace

Brandt Snedeker

Brendan Steele

Brendon Todd

Brian Harman

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Byeong-hun An

C.T. Pan

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Chan Kim

Charley Hoffman

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Daniel Berger

Daniel Van Tonder

Danny Willett

Dean Burmester

Dustin Johnson

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Erik Van Rooyen

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Guido Migliozzi

Haotong Li

Harold Varner III

Harris English

Henrik Stenson

Ian Poulter

Jason Day

Jason Kokrak

Jason Scrivener

Jazz Janewattananond

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

John Catlin

Jon Rahm

Joost Luiten

Jordan Spieth

Jorge Campillo

Justin Harding

Justin Rose

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Streelman

Kurt Kitayama

Lanto Griffin

Lee Wetswood

Louis Oosthuizen

Lucas Glover

Lucas Herbert

Mackenzie Hughes

Marc Leishman

Marcus Armitage

Marcus Kinhult

Martin Kaymer

Matt Jones

Matt Kuchar

Matt Wallace

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Matthias Schwab

Max Homa

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Min Woo Lee

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Paul Waring

Phil Mickelson

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Richard Bland

Rickie Fowler

Robert MacIntyre

Romain Langasque

Rory McIlroy

Russell Henley

Ryan Fox

Ryan Palmer

Sam Burns

Sam Horsfield

Scottie Scheffler

Sebastian Munoz

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Shaun Norris

Stewart Cink

Talor Gooch

Thomas Detry

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Troy Merritt

Tyrrell Hatton

Victor Perez

Viktor Hovland

Webb Simpson

Will Zalatoris

Xander Schauffele

The Barabasol Championship

Austin Cook



Tom Lewis

James Hahn

Luke List

Wilco Nienaber

Taylor Pendrith

J.T.Poston

Robert Shelton IV

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Vaughn Taylor

Nick Taylor

Richy Werenski

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

To pick your team, click here.

If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.

If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.