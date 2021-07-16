Finally, for the first time in two years, it’s Open Championship week.
It’s week 14 of bunkered Fantasy Golf, and with it being major week, triple points are up for grabs.
That means it’s crucial that you make the right selections for the week ahead to help bolster your points tally.
A point to note is that this upcoming tournament has seen a concerning amount of withdrawals due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at Royal St. George’s. Make sure you know who’s not playing, so you don’t needlessly chuck away an opportunity to bag some points.
Across the pond, the Barabasol Championship is also underway and has a small pool of players to pick from.
• The Open: Round 1 tee times in full
• The Open: When & where to watch on TV
What storylines will you be rooting for this week? Will Jon Rahm got back-to-back, or could there be a surprise winner from outwith the notable contenders?
Which six guys will you go for? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...
The Open Championship
Aaron Rai
Abraham Ancer
Adam Hadwin
Adam Scott
Alex Noren
Andy Sullivan
Antoine Rozner
Benjamin Hebert
Bernd Wiesberger
Billy Horschel
Brad Kennedy
Branden Grace
Brandt Snedeker
Brendan Steele
Brendon Todd
Brian Harman
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
Bubba Watson
Byeong-hun An
C.T. Pan
Cameron Smith
Cameron Tringale
Carlos Ortiz
Chan Kim
Charley Hoffman
Chez Reavie
Chris Kirk
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Daniel Berger
Daniel Van Tonder
Danny Willett
Dean Burmester
Dustin Johnson
Dylan Frittelli
Emiliano Grillo
Erik Van Rooyen
Francesco Molinari
Garrick Higgo
Gary Woodland
Guido Migliozzi
Haotong Li
Harold Varner III
Harris English
Henrik Stenson
Ian Poulter
Jason Day
Jason Kokrak
Jason Scrivener
Jazz Janewattananond
Joaquin Niemann
Joel Dahmen
John Catlin
Jon Rahm
Joost Luiten
Jordan Spieth
Jorge Campillo
Justin Harding
Justin Rose
Justin Thomas
Keegan Bradley
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Streelman
Kurt Kitayama
Lanto Griffin
Lee Wetswood
Louis Oosthuizen
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Mackenzie Hughes
Marc Leishman
Marcus Armitage
Marcus Kinhult
Martin Kaymer
Matt Jones
Matt Kuchar
Matt Wallace
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Matthias Schwab
• Former champ WDs from Open with COVID
Max Homa
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Min Woo Lee
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Reed
Paul Casey
Paul Waring
Phil Mickelson
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Richard Bland
Rickie Fowler
Robert MacIntyre
Romain Langasque
Rory McIlroy
Russell Henley
Ryan Fox
Ryan Palmer
Sam Burns
Sam Horsfield
Scottie Scheffler
Sebastian Munoz
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Shaun Norris
Stewart Cink
Talor Gooch
Thomas Detry
Tommy Fleetwood
Tony Finau
Troy Merritt
Tyrrell Hatton
Victor Perez
Viktor Hovland
Webb Simpson
Will Zalatoris
Xander Schauffele
• Bryson DeChambeau names new caddie
• WATCH: Ball struck by lightning in mid-air
The Barabasol Championship
Austin Cook
Tom Lewis
James Hahn
Luke List
Wilco Nienaber
Taylor Pendrith
J.T.Poston
Robert Shelton IV
Brian Stuard
Hudson Swafford
Vaughn Taylor
Nick Taylor
Richy Werenski
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.