bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - US Open

The third men’s major of the year is here, which means another chance for fantasy managers to earn triple points.
Torrey Pines plays host to the 121st US Open, in what could prove to be a crunch week when it comes to jostling for position in your bunkered Fantasy Golf mini leagues.
Major week means it’s also triple points week. The winner of the US Open will take home a whopping 150 points for their team.
With a host of top players getting set to tee it up, a difficult decision faces managers. Will you back Phil Mickelson to finally complete the career grand slam, or give one of the favourites, such as Jon Rahm or Brooks Koepka,the nod.
Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...
US Open
Abraham Ancer
Adam Hadwin
Adam Scott
Bernd Wiesberger
Billy Horschel
Brad Kennedy
Branden grace
Brendan Steele
Brendon Todd
Brian Harman
Brian Stuard
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
Bubba Watson
Cameron Champ
Cameron Smith
Carlos Ortiz
Chan Kim
Charley Hoffman
Chez Reavie
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Daniel Berger
Dustin Johnson
Dylan Frittelli
Erik van Rooyen
Francesco Molinari
Garrick Higgo
Gary Woodland
Guido Migliozzi
Harris English
Henrik Stenson
Hideki Matsuyama
Ian Poulter
JT Poston
Jason Kokrak
Joaquin Niemann
Jon Rahm
Jordan Spieth
Justin Rose
Justin Thomas
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Na
Kevin Streelman
Lanto Griffin
Lee Westwood
Louis Oosthuizen
Mackenzie Hughes
Marc Leishman
Marcus Armitage
Martin Kaymer
Martin Laird
Matt Jones
Matt Kuchar
Matt Wallace
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Matthew Wolff
Max Homa
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Reed
Paul Casey
Peter Malnati
Phil Mickelson
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Richard Bland
Robby Shelton IV
Robert MacIntyre
Rory McIlroy
Russell Henley
Ryan Palmer
Ryo Ishikawa
Sam Burns
Scottie Scheffler
Sebastian Munoz
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Si Woo Kim
Stewart Cink
Sung Kang
Sung-Jae Im
Taylor Pendrith
Thomas Detry
Tom Hoge
Tommy Fleetwood
Tony Finau
Troy Merritt
Tyrrell Hatton
Victor Perez
Wade Ormsby
Webb Simpson
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schauffele
Zach Johnson
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.