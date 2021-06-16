bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - US Open

The third men’s major of the year is here, which means another chance for fantasy managers to earn triple points.

Torrey Pines plays host to the 121st US Open, in what could prove to be a crunch week when it comes to jostling for position in your bunkered Fantasy Golf mini leagues.

Major week means it’s also triple points week. The winner of the US Open will take home a whopping 150 points for their team.

With a host of top players getting set to tee it up, a difficult decision faces managers. Will you back Phil Mickelson to finally complete the career grand slam, or give one of the favourites, such as Jon Rahm or Brooks Koepka,the nod.

Which six guys will you choose this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...

US Open

Abraham Ancer

Adam Hadwin

Adam Scott

Bernd Wiesberger

Billy Horschel

Brad Kennedy

Branden grace

Brendan Steele

Brendon Todd

Brian Harman

Brian Stuard

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Cameron Champ

Cameron Smith

Carlos Ortiz

Chan Kim

Charley Hoffman

Chez Reavie

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Daniel Berger

Dustin Johnson

Dylan Frittelli

Erik van Rooyen

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Guido Migliozzi

Harris English

Henrik Stenson

Hideki Matsuyama

Ian Poulter

JT Poston

Jason Kokrak

Joaquin Niemann

Jon Rahm

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose

Justin Thomas

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Na

Kevin Streelman

Lanto Griffin

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Mackenzie Hughes

Marc Leishman

Marcus Armitage

Martin Kaymer

Martin Laird

Matt Jones

Matt Kuchar

Matt Wallace

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Matthew Wolff

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Malnati

Phil Mickelson

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Richard Bland

Robby Shelton IV

Robert MacIntyre

Rory McIlroy

Russell Henley

Ryan Palmer

Ryo Ishikawa

Sam Burns

Scottie Scheffler

Sebastian Munoz

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stewart Cink

Sung Kang

Sung-Jae Im

Taylor Pendrith

Thomas Detry

Tom Hoge

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Troy Merritt

Tyrrell Hatton

Victor Perez

Wade Ormsby

Webb Simpson

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

Zach Johnson

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

To pick your team, click here.

If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.

If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.