bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - US PGA Championship

It’s week seven of bunkered Fantasy Golf and the second major of the year is upon us.



The US PGA Championship is the only event on the bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule this week, ensuring that fantasy managers will need to show even more tactical nous than usual to get the most points out of their team.

The 103rd US PGA Championship takes place at Kiawah Island in South Carolina from May 20-23, with Collin Morikawa out to defend the title he won at TPC Harding Park last August.

There are, as you might expect, plenty of compelling storylines: a resurgent Jordan Spieth potentially becoming just the sixth player ever to complete the career grand slam; Rory McIlroy, fresh from a win at the Wells Fargo, looking in fine shape to win his first major since 2014; Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland all going for their first major titles; plus all of the other fun to be had from a field containing the likes of Bryson Dechambeu, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Co.

What storylines will you be rooting for? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...

US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Aaron Rai

Aaron Wise

Abraham Ancer

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adam Scott

Alex Noren

Andy Sullivan

Antoine Rozner

Bernd Wiesberger

Billy Horschel

Branden Grace

Brandon Stone

Brendan Steele

Brendon Todd

Brian Gay

Brian Harman

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Byeong-hun An

Cameron Champ

Cameron Davis

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Chan Kim

Charley Hoffman

Chez Reavie

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Daniel Berger

Daniel van Tonder

Danny Willett

Dean Burmester

Dustin Johnson

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Erik van Rooyen

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

George Coetzee

Harold Varner III

Harris English

Harry Higgs

Henrik Stenson

Hideki Matsuyama

Hudson Swafford

Ian Poulter

JT Poston

Jason Day

Jason Kokrak

Jason Scrivener

Jazz Janewattananond

Jim Herman

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

John Catlin

Jon Rahm

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose

Justin Thomas

Kalle Samooja

Keegan Bradley

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Na

Kevin Streelman

Kurt Kitayama

Kyounghoon Lee

Lanto Griffin

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Lucas Herbert

Mackenzie Hughes

Marc Leishman

Martin Kaymer

Martin Laird

Matt Jones

Matt Kuchar

Matt Wallace

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Maverick McNealy

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Peter Malnati

Phil Mickelson

Rasmus Hojgaard

Richy Werenski

Rickie Fowler

Robert MacIntyre

Robert Streb

Rory McIlroy

Russell Henley

Ryan Palmer

Sam Burns

Sam Horsfield

Sami Valimaki

Scottie Scheffler

Sebastian Munoz

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stewart Cink

Sung-jae Im

Talor Gooch

Thomas Detry

Thomas Pieters

Tom Hoge

Tom Lewis

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Tyrrell Hatton

Victor Perez

Viktor Hovland

Webb Simpson

Will Zalatoris

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schaufelle

Zach Johnson

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

To pick your team, click here.

If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.

If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. You've only missed a few events. Click hereto join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.