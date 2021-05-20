bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - US PGA Championship

It’s week seven of bunkered Fantasy Golf and the second major of the year is upon us.
The US PGA Championship is the only event on the bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule this week, ensuring that fantasy managers will need to show even more tactical nous than usual to get the most points out of their team.
The 103rd US PGA Championship takes place at Kiawah Island in South Carolina from May 20-23, with Collin Morikawa out to defend the title he won at TPC Harding Park last August.
There are, as you might expect, plenty of compelling storylines: a resurgent Jordan Spieth potentially becoming just the sixth player ever to complete the career grand slam; Rory McIlroy, fresh from a win at the Wells Fargo, looking in fine shape to win his first major since 2014; Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland all going for their first major titles; plus all of the other fun to be had from a field containing the likes of Bryson Dechambeu, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Co.
What storylines will you be rooting for? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Aaron Rai
Aaron Wise
Abraham Ancer
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
Adam Scott
Alex Noren
Andy Sullivan
Antoine Rozner
Bernd Wiesberger
Billy Horschel
Branden Grace
Brandon Stone
Brendan Steele
Brendon Todd
Brian Gay
Brian Harman
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
Bubba Watson
Byeong-hun An
Cameron Champ
Cameron Davis
Cameron Smith
Cameron Tringale
Carlos Ortiz
Chan Kim
Charley Hoffman
Chez Reavie
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Daniel Berger
Daniel van Tonder
Danny Willett
Dean Burmester
Dustin Johnson
Dylan Frittelli
Emiliano Grillo
Erik van Rooyen
Francesco Molinari
Garrick Higgo
Gary Woodland
George Coetzee
Harold Varner III
Harris English
Harry Higgs
Henrik Stenson
Hideki Matsuyama
Hudson Swafford
Ian Poulter
JT Poston
Jason Day
Jason Kokrak
Jason Scrivener
Jazz Janewattananond
Jim Herman
Joaquin Niemann
Joel Dahmen
John Catlin
Jon Rahm
Jordan Spieth
Justin Rose
Justin Thomas
Kalle Samooja
Keegan Bradley
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Na
Kevin Streelman
Kurt Kitayama
Kyounghoon Lee
Lanto Griffin
Lee Westwood
Louis Oosthuizen
Lucas Herbert
Mackenzie Hughes
Marc Leishman
Martin Kaymer
Martin Laird
Matt Jones
Matt Kuchar
Matt Wallace
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Maverick McNealy
Max Homa
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Reed
Paul Casey
Peter Malnati
Phil Mickelson
Rasmus Hojgaard
Richy Werenski
Rickie Fowler
Robert MacIntyre
Robert Streb
Rory McIlroy
Russell Henley
Ryan Palmer
Sam Burns
Sam Horsfield
Sami Valimaki
Scottie Scheffler
Sebastian Munoz
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Si Woo Kim
Stewart Cink
Sung-jae Im
Talor Gooch
Thomas Detry
Thomas Pieters
Tom Hoge
Tom Lewis
Tommy Fleetwood
Tony Finau
Tyrrell Hatton
Victor Perez
Viktor Hovland
Webb Simpson
Will Zalatoris
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schaufelle
Zach Johnson
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. You've only missed a few events. Click hereto join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.