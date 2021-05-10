search
Golf News

bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - Wells Fargo Championship

By Ryan Crombie04 May, 2021
It’s week five of bunkered Fantasy Golf ’21 – and, with only one tournament on the fantasy calendar, managers will need to be even shrewder than usual about selecting their team for the week.

The only event that fantasy managers can score points on this week is the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship, so keep this in mind when selecting your team for the week ahead.

The PGA Tour event returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the first time since 2019, since the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defending champion Max Homa will have a fight on his hands to retain his title as he is joined in the field by some of the game’s big names, including, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy among numerous others.

Which six players will you turn to this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP

Aaron Wise

Abraham Ancer

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Andrew Putnam

Austin Cook

Brendan Steele

Brian Harman

Brian Stuard

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Byeong-hun An

C.T. Pan

Cameron Davis

Cameron Tringale

Carlos Ortiz

Chez Reavie

Corey Conners

Danny Lee

Doc Redman

Emiliano Grillo

Erik van Rooyen

Francesco Molinari

Gary Woodland

Harold Varner III

Harris English

Harry Higgs

Henrik Norlander

Ian Poulter

J.T. Poston

James Hahn

Jason Day

Jhonattan Vegas

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

Kevin Streelman

Kyounghoon Lee

Lanto Griffin

Lucas Glover

Lucas Herbert

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Mark Hubbard

Matt Jones

Matt Wallace

Matthew NeSmith

Maverick McNealy

Max Homa

Michael Thompson

Nate Lashley

Nick Taylor

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Reed

Peter Malnati

Phil Mickelson

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Richy Werenski

Rickie Fowler

Robby Shelton IV

Robert Streb

Rory McIlroy

Rory Sabbatini

Russell Henley

Russell Knox

Scott Piercey

Sebastian Munoz

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Stewart Cink

Sung-jae Im

Talor Gooch

Tom Hoge

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Vaughn Taylor

Viktor Hovland

Webb Simpson

Will Zalatoris

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

To pick your team, click here

If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up. 

If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. You've only missed a few events. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.

