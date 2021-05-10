bunkered Fantasy Golf Field Guide - Wells Fargo Championship

It’s week five of bunkered Fantasy Golf ’21 – and, with only one tournament on the fantasy calendar, managers will need to be even shrewder than usual about selecting their team for the week.
The only event that fantasy managers can score points on this week is the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship, so keep this in mind when selecting your team for the week ahead.
The PGA Tour event returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the first time since 2019, since the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defending champion Max Homa will have a fight on his hands to retain his title as he is joined in the field by some of the game’s big names, including, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy among numerous others.
Which six players will you turn to this week? Let's have a look at the names to choose from...
WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP
Aaron Wise
Abraham Ancer
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
Andrew Putnam
Austin Cook
Brendan Steele
Brian Harman
Brian Stuard
Bryson DeChambeau
Bubba Watson
Byeong-hun An
C.T. Pan
Cameron Davis
Cameron Tringale
Carlos Ortiz
Chez Reavie
Corey Conners
Danny Lee
Doc Redman
Emiliano Grillo
Erik van Rooyen
Francesco Molinari
Gary Woodland
Harold Varner III
Harris English
Harry Higgs
Henrik Norlander
Ian Poulter
J.T. Poston
James Hahn
Jason Day
Jhonattan Vegas
Joaquin Niemann
Joel Dahmen
Jon Rahm
Justin Thomas
Keegan Bradley
Kevin Streelman
Kyounghoon Lee
Lanto Griffin
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Luke List
Mackenzie Hughes
Mark Hubbard
Matt Jones
Matt Wallace
Matthew NeSmith
Maverick McNealy
Max Homa
Michael Thompson
Nate Lashley
Nick Taylor
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Reed
Peter Malnati
Phil Mickelson
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Richy Werenski
Rickie Fowler
Robby Shelton IV
Robert Streb
Rory McIlroy
Rory Sabbatini
Russell Henley
Russell Knox
Scott Piercey
Sebastian Munoz
Sepp Straka
Shane Lowry
Stewart Cink
Sung-jae Im
Talor Gooch
Tom Hoge
Tommy Fleetwood
Tony Finau
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Vaughn Taylor
Viktor Hovland
Webb Simpson
Will Zalatoris
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schauffele
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. You've only missed a few events. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.