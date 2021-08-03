Yes, you’re reading right. There’s three tournaments to pick from this week this week.



On top of that, the World Golf Championship event is offering up double points to fantasy golf manager for the second week running, following the Olympic Golf event last week.

With all of the majors now behind us for the season, picking up a sizeable chunk of points on the double points weeks could mean the difference between winning and losing your mini-league.

There’s a swathe of players teeing it up this week. The big names will be taking to the course in Memphis where they will be playing at the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational, while the PGA Tour hosts the Barracuda Championship and the European Tour is in Scotland for the Hero Open.

With so many players to pick from, it could take you a little longer than usual to select your six guys this week.

Who’s making it into your team? Let’s take a look at who you can select from…

WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational

Aaron Rai

Abraham Ancer

Adam Scott

Billy Horschel

Brad Kennedy

Brian Harman

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Champ

Cameron Davis

Cameron Smith

Carlos Ortiz

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Daniel Berger

Dustin Johnson

Garrick Higgo

Harris English

Hideki Matsuyama

Ian Poulter

Jason Kokrak

Jim Herman

Joaquin Niemann

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose

Justin Thomas

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Na

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Lucas Glover

Lucas Herbert

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Matthew Wolff

Max Homa

Min Woo Lee

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Reed

Paul Casey

Phil Mickelson

Robert MacIntyre

Robert Streb

Rory McIlroy

Ryan Palmer

Scottie Sheffler

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stewart Cink

Sung-jae Im

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Tyrrell Hatton

Victor Perez

Viktor Hovland

Webb Simpson

Will Zalatoris

Xander Schauffele

Hero Open

Adrian Otaegui

Andy Sullivan

Benjamin Hebert

Brandon Stone

Callum Shinkwin

Calum Hill

Daniel Van Tonder

Eddie Pepperell

Francesco Laporta

Haotong Li

Jamie Donaldson

Joachim B. Hansen

Jorge Campillo

Marc Warren

Marcus Armitage

Marcus Kinhult

Paul Waring

Renato Paratore

Ross Fisher

Ryan Fox

Wil Besseling

Barracuda Championship

Aaron Wise

Adam Hadwin

Andrew Landry

Andrew Putnam

Austin Cook

Branden Grace

Brandt Snedeker

Brendan Steele

Brian Gay

Brian Stuard

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Emiliano Grillo

Erik Van Rooyen

Gary Woodland

Harold Varner III

James Hahn

Joel Dahmen

Mark Hubbard

Matt Kuchar

Maverick McNealy

Michael Thompson

Nate Lashley

Nick Taylor

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Richy Werenski

Robby Shelton IV

Russell Knox

Scott Piercey

Sung Kang

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Hoge

Tom Lewis

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Vaughn Taylor

Wyndham Clark

These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.

To pick your team, click here.

If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.

If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.