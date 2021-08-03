Yes, you’re reading right. There’s three tournaments to pick from this week this week.
On top of that, the World Golf Championship event is offering up double points to fantasy golf manager for the second week running, following the Olympic Golf event last week.
With all of the majors now behind us for the season, picking up a sizeable chunk of points on the double points weeks could mean the difference between winning and losing your mini-league.
There’s a swathe of players teeing it up this week. The big names will be taking to the course in Memphis where they will be playing at the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational, while the PGA Tour hosts the Barracuda Championship and the European Tour is in Scotland for the Hero Open.
With so many players to pick from, it could take you a little longer than usual to select your six guys this week.
Who’s making it into your team? Let’s take a look at who you can select from…
WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational
Aaron Rai
Abraham Ancer
Adam Scott
Billy Horschel
Brad Kennedy
Brian Harman
Brooks Koepka
Bryson DeChambeau
Cameron Champ
Cameron Davis
Cameron Smith
Carlos Ortiz
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Daniel Berger
Dustin Johnson
Garrick Higgo
Harris English
Hideki Matsuyama
Ian Poulter
Jason Kokrak
Jim Herman
Joaquin Niemann
Jordan Spieth
Justin Rose
Justin Thomas
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Na
Lee Westwood
Louis Oosthuizen
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Marc Leishman
Matt Jones
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Matthew Wolff
Max Homa
Min Woo Lee
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Reed
Paul Casey
Phil Mickelson
Robert MacIntyre
Robert Streb
Rory McIlroy
Ryan Palmer
Scottie Sheffler
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Si Woo Kim
Stewart Cink
Sung-jae Im
Tommy Fleetwood
Tony Finau
Tyrrell Hatton
Victor Perez
Viktor Hovland
Webb Simpson
Will Zalatoris
Xander Schauffele
Hero Open
Adrian Otaegui
Andy Sullivan
Benjamin Hebert
Brandon Stone
Callum Shinkwin
Calum Hill
Daniel Van Tonder
Eddie Pepperell
Francesco Laporta
Haotong Li
Jamie Donaldson
Joachim B. Hansen
Jorge Campillo
Marc Warren
Marcus Armitage
Marcus Kinhult
Paul Waring
Renato Paratore
Ross Fisher
Ryan Fox
Wil Besseling
Barracuda Championship
Aaron Wise
Adam Hadwin
Andrew Landry
Andrew Putnam
Austin Cook
Branden Grace
Brandt Snedeker
Brendan Steele
Brian Gay
Brian Stuard
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Emiliano Grillo
Erik Van Rooyen
Gary Woodland
Harold Varner III
James Hahn
Joel Dahmen
Mark Hubbard
Matt Kuchar
Maverick McNealy
Michael Thompson
Nate Lashley
Nick Taylor
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Richy Werenski
Robby Shelton IV
Russell Knox
Scott Piercey
Sung Kang
Taylor Pendrith
Tom Hoge
Tom Lewis
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Vaughn Taylor
Wyndham Clark
These players - and these players only - are eligible to win bunkered Fantasy Golf points this week, so make sure you choose your team from these guys. Pick anybody else and you'll be throwing points away needlessly.
To pick your team, click here.
If you've already registered and chosen your team, please be aware that you have until 23.59pm on Wednesday to change your line-up.
If you haven't yet registered, it's not too late to start playing. Click here to join in the fun now. Signing-up is free, easy and takes no more than two minutes.