Golf News

bunkered Fantasy Golf: Important Announcement!

By bunkered.co.uk07 August, 2019
Fantasy Golf Main

The first of the FedEx Cup Playoff events takes place this week, with The Northern Trust at Liberty National kicking off the PGA Tour post-season

It is one of three events that comprise the FedEx Cup – and, to celebrate, we’re giving away an amazing prize for the bunkered Fantasy Golf manager whose team performs best in each of the next three weeks.

This week, we’re giving away two-dozen TaylorMade TP5 or TP5x golf balls.

Used on tour by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Jason Day, these balls have been given a facelift this year and two-dozen would likely set you back the best part of £100.

CHOOSE YOUR FANTASY GOLF TEAM FOR THIS WEEK!

Be the best-performing manager at The Northern Trust, however, and you’ll get your paws on them for free.

You don't have to have been playing Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible, either. Simply register for free HERE, pick your team and watch the points pile up.

COMPARED! M5 vs EPIC FLASH vs TS3!

If you already have a team, it's business as usual. Just pick your players and let the world's best win do their thing for you.

Details of the prize for next week’s FedEx Cup event – the BMW Championship – will be revealed on Tuesday.

CHOOSE YOUR FANTASY GOLF TEAM FOR THIS WEEK!

ALSO…

In a change to the previously advertised schedule, The Northern Trust is the only bunkered Fantasy Golf event taking place this week.

The Shot Clock Masters had been on the European Tour schedule at the beginning of the season but will not now take place.

Please ensure to factor this into your decision-making when you're picking your team this week.

