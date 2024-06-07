Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

At bunkered we are incredibly proud to be partnering with Prostate Cancer to be taking part in The Big Golf Race 2024 to raise money for an incredible cause.

Representing the bunkered team will be our very own Alex Perry – who hopefully needs no introduction to our readers – and he will be joined by Graeme Tomlinson, who you might know better as The Fitness Chef.

On July 8, Alex and Graeme will take on The Big Golf Race‘s ultra-marathon – that’s 100 holes in a single day – at the superlative Trump Turnberry Resort in a bid to raise as much money for Prostate Cancer UK as possible.

And that’s where YOU come in!

The pair will tee off as the sun rises on the magnificent Ailsa course, before playing a series of loops around the King Robert the Bruce and Arran layouts until they have reached their milestone.

The challenge will see them walk more than 35 miles before the sun goes down at the other end of the day.

So please give what you can for a wonderful cause as we bid to raise as much as possible for Prostate Cancer UK. No amount is too small, and all is greatly appreciated.

• CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO BUNKERED’S 100-HOLE CHALLENGE

About our competitors

Alex has been a sports journalist for more than 20 years and works across bunkered‘s print and digital titles, as well as being one third of the brand’s multiple award-winning podcast.

“While most of you will find this hard to believe, I am now in my 40s and it’s amazing how little thought you give to things like getting checked for prostate cancer,” Alex says. “But almost everyone knows somebody who has been affected, and it’s important we push this to the front of people’s minds.

“And if we get to play golf while helping save lives – then all the better.”

As The Fitness Chef, Graeme is a Sunday Times best-selling author who has amassed more than 2.5 million followers across his social media channels by busting diet myths and offering simple, evidence-based advice.

“My dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022,” Graeme explains. “Fortunately, it was caught early and he has made a full recovery. So the more money that goes towards prostate cancer research means more men catching it in time to make a full recovery.

“I’m excited to be able to take part in The Big Golf Race because it gives me the opportunity to do something meaningful to raise vital funds – and awareness – of this terrible disease.”

You can follow Alex on X, while Graeme prefers Instagram.

About Trump Turnberry

For discerning golfers and golf fans the world over, Trump Turnberry requires little introduction.

Situated on the craggy coast of the Firth of Clyde between Ayr and Stranraer, this beloved resort’s reputation rather goes before it. A four-time host venue for the Open Championship, it dates back to the early 20th century when the Turnberry Golf Club was formed. That was followed in short order by the Turnberry Hotel, which opened in 1906 amidst Scotland’s great railway boom. Since then, the resort has evolved into one of the biggest, best and most transfixing destinations in the game. You can read our full review here or find out more on the resort’s website.

