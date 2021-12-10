search
bunkered lands major industry awards for outstanding service

Golf News

bunkered lands major industry awards for outstanding service

By bunkered.co.uk03 December, 2021
Bunkered bunkered golf breaks IAGTO travel Awards
Bunkered Scottish Flag

bunkered has been singled out for the role its magazine and bunkered Golf Breaks platform have played in supporting the golf industry through the pandemic, picking up two Outstanding Service Awards from the 2021 International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO).

Winners of the IAGTO award were decided by the body’s 2,500 international members, asked to nominate companies and organisations who had gone ‘above and beyond what was required, putting the golf traveller first’.  

In a departure from previous formats, award organisers chose to focus entirely on service in golf tourism, particularly in recognition of the incredibly difficult challenges faced by the industry over the last two years. Winner were revealed in an online ceremony on November 30 





Now in its 21st year, companies from all sectors of the industry were nominated for an IAGTO award, in five categories from golf resorts to tourist boards.

bunkered received its awards in the service providers group, one of only six UK recipientsin the category and the only winners from Scotland, where the brand is based. 



FFc-r2QVgAkH6WB.jpg#asset:1059933

IAGTO Chief Executive, Peter Walton, said: “There was no doubt that we needed to take a different approach to the Awards this year and giving the industry the opportunity to highlight cases of exceptional service delivered by their business partners proved to be a real shot-in-the-arm for everyone involved.”

In particular, bunkered was thanked for the extraordinary efforts it made during incredibly challenging times.





Bryce Ritchie, Editor of bunkered, said: “We have a long history of supporting golf in Scotland and in particular, the Scottish golf tourism industry. We’re delighted to receive this recognition at the end of a year that has brought many challenges but inspired us to do as much as we could to support our friends and clients in the golf industry.”

Craig Stephenson, General Manager of bunkered Golf Breaks, added: “It is a huge honour to win any award that is voted for by partners and peers within your industry, but to win one of such importance is great reward for the efforts of our people who work hard to deliver a great product and service for our customers.”

