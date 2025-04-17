Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

bunkered has teamed up with Glen Moray Speyside Single Malt to find Britain’s Best 19th Hole.

From pre-eminent pubs to top-class taprooms, the campaign promises to shine a light on the best golf pubs and bars across the UK.

Golfers are being encouraged to nominate their favourite place to enjoy a pre- or post-round dram between now and May 31, after which an expert panel will draw up a definitive top-20, which will be revealed in the August/September edition of bunkered (issue 224).

The campaign is part of a new partnership that will also see Glen Moray Speyside Single Malt become the official ‘Mail Bag’ partner of bunkered magazine, providing the prizes for the ‘Star Letter’ winner each issue.

Michael McEwan, the Head of Content at bunkered, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Glen Moray Speyside Single Malt as a new partner and can think of nobody better to help us identify Britain’s Best 19th Hole.

“Golf is arguably the most social sport there is, and spending time enjoying a drink with playing partners is one of the game’s most underrated pleasures.

“At a time when the hospitality industry is under an incredible amount of pressure, we are thrilled to be doing our part to shine a light on the value of these premises, both as it relates to golf and more broadly.”

Glen Moray is the Official Whisky of The Senior Open – Europe’s only senior major – which returns to the spectacular setting of Sunningdale Golf Club this July.

Situated on the banks of the River Lossie in Elgin, its distillery started production in September 1897 and incorporates a visitor centre which offers tours and tastings all year round.

The brand has won numerous awards over the years, most notably in the 2018 World Whiskyes Awards, where its 1994 Sherry Cask Finish was named the Best Scotch Speyside Single Cask Single Malt Category Winner of 21 & over.

