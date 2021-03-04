bunkered Podcast: What next for Tiger Woods?

It's the question on everybody's lips.

What does the future hold for Tiger Woods following his near-fatal car crash last week?

The 15-time major champion required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after the early morning accident near Los Angeles last Tuesday.

Woods, 45, had to be pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV by emergency services after his car left the road and rolled multiple times.



One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that he was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot.



An update from Woods' camp on Friday evening revealed that he has been transferred to a new hospital to continue his recovery. The man himself tweeted on Sunday to show his appreciation for fellow tour players wearing his traditional 'red and black' Sunday outfit across the world's main tours.

Whilst the most important thing is that Woods survive the accident, it's not unreasonable to wonder out loud what it could mean for his career.

That's what's being talked about on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast.

Listen for FREE now to find out what we know about Woods' crash, his injuries and what impact it all might have on his hopes of playing again at the top level.

