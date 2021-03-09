search
bunkered Podcast: Why don't people like Bryson DeChambeau?!

Golf News

bunkered Podcast: Why don't people like Bryson DeChambeau?!

By bunkered.co.uk09 March, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau Podcast Tour News Mark Calcavecchia
Bryson Podcast

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau chalked up win No.8 of his PGA Tour career at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last weekend – but not everybody was happy about it.

Why is the American such a polarising figure? Is the criticism of him and his playing style justified or unfair? Michael and Bryce discuss on this week’s episode of golf’s most opinionated podcast.

Elsewhere, former Open champion Mark Calcavecchia joins us to talk COVID, Troon, KISS and more, and there’s a seriously significant Podder of Merit update, too.

In honour of Harry and Meghan versus the Royal family, the guys also talk about the biggest falling-outs they've ever had on the golf course, plus Craig Stephenson - the general manager of bunkered Golf Breaks - drops in to offer a stunning deal for people to play Muirfield. That's right: Muirfield!

And don’t miss your chance to win a brand new PRO 3000 laser rangefinder from podcast sponsor Motocaddy. All you have to do is listen out for “Bryce’s Magic Word”. More details here.

How to listen

Apple - Listen here 
Spotify - Listen here 
Google - Listen here
Podbean - Listen here

