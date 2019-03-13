search
HomeGolf Newsbunkered reader wins $1,000... will you be next?

Golf News

bunkered reader wins $1,000... will you be next?

By bunkered.co.uk13 March, 2019
Draft Kings Thousand Dollars

This year’s Genesis Open wasn’t only memorable for JB Holmes, who pipped Justin Thomas to win his fifth PGA Tour title. It was memorable for bunkered reader George Bruce, too

George, from Aberdeen, won $1,000 – that’s right, one thousand dollars – in the first game of our brand new partnership with fantasy sports giants DraftKings. 

Founded in Boston in 2012, DraftKings allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports-related contests and win real money based on individual player and team performances across a range of sports.

It currently has ten million users, making it the biggest such platform in the world.

This year, it will be an associate partner of our immensely popular Fantasy Golf game, bringing bunkered readers the chance to win real money during some of the world’s biggest golf tournaments.

WIN $1,000 AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WITH BUNKERED & DRAFTKINGS

We launched this partnership with a free game, exclusively for bunkered readers, at last month’s Genesis Open – and, to his delight, it was George Bruce who came out on top.

“I read about the DraftKings game on the bunkered website,” explained the 52-year-old finance director. “I already play bunkered Fantasy Golf, which I really enjoy, so I figured ‘why not have a go?’”

Having lived in the US for five years, George had heard of DraftKings but had never played it before.

Jb Holmes Genesis Open

“I was surprised at just how easy it was to register and play,” he said. “It’s a fairly intuitive set-up and I love the fact it gets updated in real time. It makes it pretty exciting.”

George, who plays his golf at Inchmarlo, was, as you might expect, thrilled to win the jackpot after his team earned the most points during the Genesis Open. However, unfortunately for him, he’s not likely to get to spend much of his winnings on himself.

WIN $1,000 AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WITH BUNKERED & DRAFTKINGS

“I have two boys, a 17-year-old who plays off scratch and a 12-year-old who’s off four, and they’ve both pretty much claimed the money for golf gear for themselves,” he laughed. “That’s fair enough, though. They like to get involved when I’m picking my bunkered Fantasy Golf team every week. They come up to me on Fridays when the Friday transfer window opens and they tell me who to put it in and who to take out, so I suppose they’ve earned it.”

Needless to say, George intends to keep playing DraftKings’ golf games and already has one eye on next month’s Masters Millionaire Maker competition, where one lucky punter will walk away with a cool million dollars!

“I generally have a bet on each of the majors but I think I’ll be focussing more on this going forward,” he said. “It’s a much better, more exciting way of spending your money.”

The second bunkered DraftKings game takes place this week at the Players Championship. It is totally free to enter and, as before, there’s $1,000 to be won.

•• CLICK HERE TO GET INVOLVED ••

