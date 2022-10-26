bunkered shortlisted for five major industry awards

The team at bunkered has been rewarded for an exceptional year by being shortlisted for five PPA Scotland awards.

The long-standing editorial duo of Bryce Ritchie and Michael McEwan are in the running for ‘Editor of the Year’ and ‘Columnist of the Year’ respectively, with the brand’s consumer golf event, bunkered LIVE, amongst three nominees for ‘Event of the Year’.

There are also nods in the ‘Podcast of the Year’ and ‘Cover of the Year’ categories. The latter is decided by the public (and you can vote here)

bunkered accounts for five of the 15 nominations earned by parent company DC Thomson.

The PPA Scotland Awards are designed to celebrate the fantastic specialist media businesses and organisations that “support the thriving publishing sector in Scotland”.

This recognition for bunkered comes three years after the company was acquired by Scottish publishing powerhouse DC Thomson. Its stewardship is starting to unlock the full and exciting potential of the bunkered brand.

Beginning in 2023, for example, the magazine will increase from eight issues per year to ten, whilst massive investment will supercharge the growth of its digital platforms.

Remarking upon the PPA Scotland Award nominations, bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie said: “It's extremely satisfying to see the work that has been put in behind the scenes by everybody in the bunkered team being recognised by PPA Scotland.

“I'm particularly pleased to see our Digital Editor, Michael McEwan, getting a nomination in the 'Columnist of the Year' category. Michael is a hugely gifted journalist and his column routinely creates significant - and sometimes lengthy - talking points, which is the sign of a good columnist.

“Under DC Thomson, there are big plans for bunkered in 2023 and beyond but, for now, we'll enjoy the nominations and hopefully have something further to celebrate on the night.”

• The 2022 PPA Scotland Awards take place on November 30 at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh.