bunkered supports return of Get Back To Golf Tour

bunkered is proud to announce its headline sponsorship of the Get Back To Golf Tour for 2021.

Returning for a second season after a hugely successful debut in 2020, the innovative tour has a unique format open to all golf professionals and amateurs with a handicap of two or better.

The brainchild of ex European Tour pro, BBC Radio Scotland commentator and the UK Managing Director for GolPhin for Kids Alan Tait, the circuit provided welcome respite from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for its participants.

• Bob Mac fired up ahead of Match Play debut

• Report: Rory to start working with new coach

A total of 462 golfers took part in the eight events on the pilot schedule, the winners of each tournament then gathering at Dumbarnie Links for the Grand Final at the end of October.

As it returns for a second season, the tour has secured the support of bunkered, Scotland's biggest golf media brand. It also features an increased schedule of 12 events to be staged between April and September, kicking off at former Scottish Open host venue Castle Stuart Golf Links.

New for this year, players will have 14 days rather than ten to post their scores, giving them even more flexibility and reducing the pressure on host venues for tee times.

To participate, players simply need to:

• Pay a one-off joining fee subscription of £20 per person (registrations open on April 6);

• Pay a £35 entry fee per event with £25 going direct into the prize fund, and a £10 gratuity going to the host club;

• Choose a date within the 14-day window to play the host course;

• Choose your playing partners and enjoy 18 holes of medal strokeplay on one of Scotland’s top courses before submitting your score.

There will also be a significant increase in prize money on offer on the bunkered Get Back to Golf Tour, with 20% of the field winning monetary prizes (amateurs receive vouchers) after all scores and results are revealed at the end of the 14 days. There will also be additional sponsored prizes for all 12 regional winners.

All 12 regional winners will play a grand final at Dumbarnie Links on October 24 for a minimum additional prize fund of £1,500, with the winner receiving a seven-night trip to Orlando, Florida, for two people where they will have playing rights at Eagle Creek Golf Club. The runner-up will receive a trip to the La Cala Resort in Spain.

• JB Holmes blasted by fans for slow play

• Fowler responds to dig from Faldo

Tour organiser Tait explained: “This really is a tour by players, for players. Pros, amateurs, men, women, seniors, boys and girls alike. The more the merrier. Subject to COVID restrictions, of course, we have an exciting year ahead of us and, on behalf of all golfers, a big thank you to bunkered magazine and all of our event sponsors for their support.”

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie added: “We greatly admired what Alan did in 2020 with the first Get Back to Golf Tour. It provided a timely boost to pros and top amateurs across Scotland while other avenues to compete were limited to due COVID-19.

"A year on, and with golf in Scotland still impacted by restrictions, we’re delighted to provide a measure of support for the tour and the sport we love in 2021.”

For more information and to view the full schedule, click here or email alan@golphin.co.uk.