Butch Harmon has a plan to settle Bryson-Brooks feud

With the Ryder Cup taking place next week, it remains to be seen if arch-rivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will be able to put aside their differences in the interests of the American team.

Whilst both players, who have been embroiled in a simmering feud for most of the summer, insist that they will be able to do so, many observers remain sceptical.

Butch Harmon is one such doubter. However, the acclaimed coach reckons there's a perfectly simple and ready-made solution if US captain Steve Stricker is bold enough to embrace it.

Pair them together at Whistling Straits.

• Trailer drops for hilarious new golf movie

• REVEALED: Why Tyrrell Hatton gets angry...

Appearing on the latest episode of his son Claude's podcast, Harmon insisted that the best way to start bringing Koepka and DeChambeau together would be to literally bring them together.

“Hell, I’d pair them together,” said Tiger Woods's former coach on this week's episode of the 'Off Course' podcast. “I’d say, ‘All right boys, get your heads out of your a– and go play.’ I’d put them out the first day, first match out.

“I’d say, ‘Guys, I want you to suck it up and go win a damn point. This isn’t about you; this is about the Ryder Cup. This is about your team. This is about the red, white and blue. This is about the USA. You can have your battles next week. Right now, you guys are first out. Go get a damn point.’

“I think it’d be cool."



• Koepka told to "relinquish" Ryder Cup spot



• Bryson has "wrecked hands" prepping for Long Drive



The US is looking to win back the famous gold trophy following an emphatic defeat at the hands of Europe at Le Golf National in France three years ago.

Europe, meantime, is bidding to extend its exceptional run in the tournament with a tenth win in the last 13 editions of the match.