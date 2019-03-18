search
Butch Harmon "set to retire" from tour and TV

Golf News

Butch Harmon "set to retire" from tour and TV

By Michael McEwan18 March, 2019
Butch Harmon

Rumours are swirling that Butch Harmon is set to retire both from coaching on tour and from his media commitments with Sky Sports Golf.

Golfweek is reporting that the American, best known for coaching Tiger Woods to the first eight of his 14 major championship victories, will scale back his teaching commitments.

It is claimed that the 75-year-old is “done on tour” and intends to teach primarily out of his Las Vegas base going forward.

It is also said that next month’s Masters Tournament will be the famous instructor’s swansong on Sky Sports Golf.

In addition to Woods, Harmon has also coached Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman and Ernie Els, and counts Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker and Danielle Kang amongst his current crop of players.

