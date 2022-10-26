Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week the PGA Tour heads to the Caribbean for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Typically one of the smaller events on the tour’s schedule, it has still attracted some big names since it was first held in 2019.

Australia’s Lucas Herbert is the defending champion, having claimed his first PGA Tour victory here last year.

John Daly also plans to make an increasingly rare tour appearance at Port Royal.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know...

Butterfield Bermuda Championship details

Course: Port Royal, Southampton

Course stats: 6,828 yards, par 71

Defending champion: Lucas Herbert

Purse: $6,500,000

Winner’s share: $1,170,000

Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting tips

Here's how they stack up at the moment...

Denny McCarthy 16/1

Thomas Detry 18/1

Seamus Power 22/1

Mark Hubbard 22/1

Adrian Meronk 25/1

Nick Hardy 25/1

Aaron Rai 25/1

Justin Lower 28/1

Patrick Rodgers 28/1

Stephan Jaeger 33/1

The bunkered Bet

Alex Smalley (33/1): Smalley enjoyed a great second half of last season, going close at the Genesis Scottish Open and making it as far as the BMW Championship as a rookie. This week marks a great chance for him to put a first PGA Tour win on the board.

Odds correct at time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.



Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch on TV

Sky Sports will be showing the event in the UK, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm on Thursday on Sky Sports Golf.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube