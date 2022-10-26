search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsButterfield Bermuda Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall21 October, 2022
Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Tour golf on TV Betting Tips preview
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Preview Betting Tips How To Watch

This week the PGA Tour heads to the Caribbean for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Typically one of the smaller events on the tour’s schedule, it has still attracted some big names since it was first held in 2019.

Australia’s Lucas Herbert is the defending champion, having claimed his first PGA Tour victory here last year.

John Daly also plans to make an increasingly rare tour appearance at Port Royal.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know...

Butterfield Bermuda Championship details

Course: Port Royal, Southampton

Course stats: 6,828 yards, par 71

Defending champion: Lucas Herbert

Purse: $6,500,000

Winner’s share: $1,170,000

Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting tips

Here's how they stack up at the moment...

Denny McCarthy 16/1

Thomas Detry 18/1

Seamus Power 22/1

Mark Hubbard 22/1

Adrian Meronk 25/1

Nick Hardy 25/1

Aaron Rai 25/1

Justin Lower 28/1

Patrick Rodgers 28/1

Stephan Jaeger 33/1

The bunkered Bet

Alex Smalley (33/1): Smalley enjoyed a great second half of last season, going close at the Genesis Scottish Open and making it as far as the BMW Championship as a rookie. This week marks a great chance for him to put a first PGA Tour win on the board.

Odds correct at time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch on TV

Sky Sports will be showing the event in the UK, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm on Thursday on Sky Sports Golf.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - preview

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow