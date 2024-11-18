Sign up for our daily newsletter
Puerto Rico native Rafael Campos sealed an emotional first PGA Tour victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday.
The 36-year-old journeyman posted a final round 68 at the Port Royal Golf Course to claim victory by three shots from Andrew Novak on a blustery day in Bermuda.
Campos had missed four cuts in a row before this start and was overcome with emotion after his life-changing week. This victory now means he has a two-year tour exemption and a ticket to the 2025 Masters.
“After such a bad year, to have things kind of go my way, everything together at once, I’m just so happy,” Campos said.
“I just can’t believe this is actually happening to me after such a year. I’m just grateful to be able to call myself a PGA Tour champion. It’s something I’ve dreamed about all my life.”
Here is the full prize money breakdown from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship…
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 prize money payout in full
Winner: Rafael Campos, $1,242,000
2: Andrew Novak, $752,100
T3: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, $407,100
T3: Mark Hubbard, $407,100
T5: Vince Whaley, $255,300
T5: Sam Ryder, $255,300
T5: Justin Lower, $255,300
8: Ben Griffin, $215,625
T9: Greyson Sigg, $188,025
T9: David Lipsky, $188,025
T9: Patrick Rodgers, $188,025
T12: Lanto Griffin, $136,965
T12: Pierceson Coody, $136,965
T12: Michael Kim, $136,965
T12: Jacob Bridgeman, $136,965
T12: Troy Merritt, $136,965
T17: Rico Hoey, $94,875
T17: Francesco Molinari, $94,875
T17: Maverick McNealy, $94,875
T17: Robby Shelton, $94,875
T17: Garrick Higgo, $94,875
T17: Wesley Bryan, $94,875
T23: Nick Watney, $60,030
T23: Christo Lamprecht, $60,030
T23: Tom Whitney, $60,030
T23: Brandon Wu, $60,030
T23: Seamus Power, $60,030
T23: Ryan Moore, $60,030
T29: Joseph Bramlett, $42,348.75
T29: Nico Echavarria, $42,348.75
T29: Tyler Duncan, $42,348.75
T29: Ryo Hisatsune, $42,348.75
T29: Kevin Kisner, $42,348.75
T29: Carl Yuan,$42,348.75
T29: Chad Ramey, $42,348.75
T29: Alex Smalley, $42,348.75
T37: Trace Crowe, $31,395
T37: William McGirt, $31,395
T37: Callum Tarren, $31,395
T37: Martin Laird, $31,395
T37: Hayden Springer, $31,395
T42: Ricky Wrenski, $24,495
T42: S.H. Kim, $24,495
T42: David Skinns, $24,495
T42: Kevin Dougherty, $24,495
T42: Lucas Glover, $24,495
T47: Tyson Alexander, $17,853.75
T47: Kevin Chappell, $17,853.75
T47: Camilo Villegas, $17,853.75
T47: Chez Reavie, $17,853.75
T47: Norman Xiong, $17,853.75
T47: Dylan Wu, $17,853.75
T47: Will Gordon, $17,853.75
T47: Ben Taylor, $17,853.75
T55: Austin Smotherman, $16,146
T55: Russell Knox, $16,146
T57: Jhonattan Vegas, $15,732
T-57: Ben Kohles, $15,732
T57: Henrik Norlander, $15,732
T57: Brendon Todd, $15,732
61: Matti Schmid, $15,387
T62: S.Y. Noh, $15,111
T62: Daniel Berger, $15,111
T62: Carson Young, $15,111
T65: Hayden Buckley, $14,766
T65: Connor Jones, $14,766
T67: Mackenzie Hughes, $14,421
T67: Sam Stevens, $14,421
T67: Blaine Hale, Jr., $14,421
T70: Robert Streb, $14,007
T70: Aaron Baddeley, $14,007
T70: Chris Baker, $14,007
T73: Cody Gribble, $13,662
T73: Ben Crane, $13,662
75: Egor Eroshenko, $13,455
