Puerto Rico native Rafael Campos sealed an emotional first PGA Tour victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday.

The 36-year-old journeyman posted a final round 68 at the Port Royal Golf Course to claim victory by three shots from Andrew Novak on a blustery day in Bermuda.

Campos had missed four cuts in a row before this start and was overcome with emotion after his life-changing week. This victory now means he has a two-year tour exemption and a ticket to the 2025 Masters.

“After such a bad year, to have things kind of go my way, everything together at once, I’m just so happy,” Campos said.

“I just can’t believe this is actually happening to me after such a year. I’m just grateful to be able to call myself a PGA Tour champion. It’s something I’ve dreamed about all my life.”

Here is the full prize money breakdown from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship…

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 prize money payout in full

Winner: Rafael Campos, $1,242,000

2: Andrew Novak, $752,100

T3: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, $407,100

T3: Mark Hubbard, $407,100

T5: Vince Whaley, $255,300

T5: Sam Ryder, $255,300

T5: Justin Lower, $255,300

8: Ben Griffin, $215,625

T9: Greyson Sigg, $188,025

T9: David Lipsky, $188,025

T9: Patrick Rodgers, $188,025

T12: Lanto Griffin, $136,965

T12: Pierceson Coody, $136,965

T12: Michael Kim, $136,965

T12: Jacob Bridgeman, $136,965

T12: Troy Merritt, $136,965

T17: Rico Hoey, $94,875

T17: Francesco Molinari, $94,875

T17: Maverick McNealy, $94,875

T17: Robby Shelton, $94,875

T17: Garrick Higgo, $94,875

T17: Wesley Bryan, $94,875

T23: Nick Watney, $60,030

T23: Christo Lamprecht, $60,030

T23: Tom Whitney, $60,030

T23: Brandon Wu, $60,030

T23: Seamus Power, $60,030

T23: Ryan Moore, $60,030

T29: Joseph Bramlett, $42,348.75

T29: Nico Echavarria, $42,348.75

T29: Tyler Duncan, $42,348.75

T29: Ryo Hisatsune, $42,348.75

T29: Kevin Kisner, $42,348.75

T29: Carl Yuan,$42,348.75

T29: Chad Ramey, $42,348.75

T29: Alex Smalley, $42,348.75

T37: Trace Crowe, $31,395

T37: William McGirt, $31,395

T37: Callum Tarren, $31,395

T37: Martin Laird, $31,395

T37: Hayden Springer, $31,395

T42: Ricky Wrenski, $24,495

T42: S.H. Kim, $24,495

T42: David Skinns, $24,495

T42: Kevin Dougherty, $24,495

T42: Lucas Glover, $24,495

T47: Tyson Alexander, $17,853.75

T47: Kevin Chappell, $17,853.75

T47: Camilo Villegas, $17,853.75

T47: Chez Reavie, $17,853.75

T47: Norman Xiong, $17,853.75

T47: Dylan Wu, $17,853.75

T47: Will Gordon, $17,853.75

T47: Ben Taylor, $17,853.75

T55: Austin Smotherman, $16,146

T55: Russell Knox, $16,146

T57: Jhonattan Vegas, $15,732

T-57: Ben Kohles, $15,732

T57: Henrik Norlander, $15,732

T57: Brendon Todd, $15,732

61: Matti Schmid, $15,387

T62: S.Y. Noh, $15,111

T62: Daniel Berger, $15,111

T62: Carson Young, $15,111

T65: Hayden Buckley, $14,766

T65: Connor Jones, $14,766

T67: Mackenzie Hughes, $14,421

T67: Sam Stevens, $14,421

T67: Blaine Hale, Jr., $14,421

T70: Robert Streb, $14,007

T70: Aaron Baddeley, $14,007

T70: Chris Baker, $14,007

T73: Cody Gribble, $13,662

T73: Ben Crane, $13,662

75: Egor Eroshenko, $13,455