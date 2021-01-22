Buying or selling golf gear? Check out golfclubs4cash.com

Have you got loads of old golf equipment gathering dust in a corner of your garage? Keen to upgrade your bag with some new gear but struggling to justify spending lots of money on it?

If so, it’s time to check out golfclubs4cash.com.

The Edinburgh-based retailer offers competitively priced second hand golf clubs and other items to help you get the most out of your game, whilst also offering a buy or part-exchange service for those with clubs to sell.

From drivers to putters, ladies’ clubs to gear for left-handers, and shafts to bags, golfclubs4cash.com is your one-stop shop for fantastic golf gear at prices you just can’t ignore.

There are, quite literally, hundreds of individual pieces of equipment to browse and buy online right now, ranging from a vintage Callaway Steelhead Plus driver that comes in at under £20 to the PXG 0811 GEN 2, Callaway Mavrik and TaylorMade SIM big sticks.

Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it at golfclubs4cash.com.

If it’s a new driver you’re looking for, then check out this advice to buying the right club from PGA professional and European Tour caddie Tim Poyser.

“When thinking about what driver to use, there are two important factors to consider,” says Poyser, pictured above. “These are loft and shaft flex.

“Don’t be too proud when it comes to shaft flex. I’ve seen many amateur golfers who use regular flex shafts in their irons but use a stiff shaft in their driver. Why not try that regular shaft? Or for the more mature golfer, try that senior shaft. Both may provide that extra flex “kick” enabling you to reach your maximum distance.”

When it comes to loft, Poyser says it’s important to consider where you’re going to be playing most of your golf.

“If you play down the coast on links golf where it’s most firm and breezy, a lower lofted driver maybe more suitable as it will give you less carry and more run on the fairway,” he says.

“But on the other hand, if you tend to play soft parkland courses, which don’t provide a lot of run, a higher lofted driver could give you that maximum carry distance. These same principles can be applied for what fairway woods you wish to play.”

