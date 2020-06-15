search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBy popular demand, OCEAN TEE introduces 'Castle' option

Golf News

By popular demand, OCEAN TEE introduces 'Castle' option

By bunkered.co.uk11 June, 2020
Ocean Tee Golf Tees Sustainability golf accessories New Gear Ed Sandison
Ocean Tee Castle Tees

Sustainable golf company OCEAN TEE is expanding its range of award-winning bamboo tees to include castle tees. 

The new design will be available to purchase online from June 12 and can also be included in the company’s ‘Crowd’ collection, designed to enable golf clubs to make a permanent switch to non-plastic tees. 

The castle tee has been developed as a response to consumer and retail demand with many businesses reporting that they wanted to include a castle option in the pro shop.

Ed Sandison, Founder of OCEAN TEE, explained: “We get more enquiries about castle tees than anything else, so we decided to look at the feasibility of making a bamboo castle tee.  We worked with our manufacturing partner to create a few silhouettes and after testing out various samples before lockdown we settled on the style we are introducing to the range.”

• Gary Player wins $5m lawsuit against his SON

• Major change announced for 2020 Ryder Cup

• Jon Rahm discusses 'experiences' with racism

The 59mm (39mm body) castle tees, which retail at £3.99, offer a plastic-free alternative to the common pink castle tee currently on the market and come in the company’s familiar matchbox presentation. 

This can also be customized, making them the perfect corporate gift or sustainable promotional item for events and tournaments. 

The castle tees will also be included in the range offered as part of the company’s unique Crowd scheme where golf clubs and facilities are combining their buying power to benefit from reduced costs in a bid to ban plastic tees from their courses. 

• What is Justin Thomas opposed to this week?

• Another major championship is called off

As with many businesses, the delivery of the Castle tees during the pandemic has come with its own set of problems. Not only was the shipment delayed, with the road between the bamboo farm and manufacturing facility closed for three months, but the samples in the UK self-isolated in Hertfordshire, whilst founder Ed Sandison spent his lockdown in Cheshire, where he famously claimed his first-ever hole-in-one.

“We have been extremely lucky to be able to stick to our business plan through the last few months,” he added. “We managed to deliver our first-ever garment on time as well as our first collaboration piece. The castle tees may have come later than we hoped but we know that there is a real demand for this product and look forward to shipping orders out ASAP.”

To find out more, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ocean Tee Golf

Related Articles - Tees

Related Articles - Sustainability

Related Articles - golf accessories

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Ed Sandison

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour stars appear in hilarious "Conference Call" sketch
7 big names who will soon be eligible for senior golf
Report: US PGA to go ahead without fans
European Tour confirms date for season restart
FAKE NEWS! Scottish golf club dismisses talk of 'stowaway golfers'

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow