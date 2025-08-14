Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Cabot Highlands, in Inverness, has proudly unveiled an official tartan to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the historic Castle Stuart.

The bespoke Cabot Highlands Tartan commemorates centuries of Highland heritage and marks a bold new chapter with its brand-new golf course, Old Petty, which is now open for preview play.

Perched along the Moray Firth, Castle Stuart was completed in 1625 by James Stuart, 1st Earl of Moray and now stands as the centrepiece of Cabot Highlands.

The launch of the new Old Petty course, designed by famous architect Tom Doak, brings golfers closer to iconic castle, with its turrets and stonework now bordering the third hole of the new layout.

Meanwhile, the Cabot Highlands Tartan was created in collaboration with renowned Highlands designer Clare Campbell, whose vision honours the land beneath the fairways.

The design draws inspiration from the natural tones of the Scottish Highlands and the legacy of Castle Stuart itself. The fabric, woven at the last remaining operating Tartan mill in the Highlands, tells a story of ‘artistry and local pride’.

“Celebrating the 400th anniversary of Castle Stuart is an incredible milestone and we’re honoured to mark the occasion by unveiling the official tartan of Cabot Highlands,” said Mark Wright, general manager & regional VP, hospitality, Cabot Highlands.

“Woven at the last operating tartan mill in the Highlands, this bespoke piece is a tribute to the rich history of the land and the enduring spirit of the region.”

Designed to be worn on and off the course, it blends heritage with modern identity.

“At Cabot, branding has always been about storytelling with purpose,” said Jules Cowan-Dewar, chief marketing officer, Cabot. “From day one, we’ve been intentional about every detail, and the creation of the Cabot Highlands tartan is no exception.

“It’s more than a design – it’s a symbol of place, history and identity that connects our guests to the Highlands in a deeply authentic way.”

The limited-edition tartan collection is available exclusively at the Cabot Highlands golf shop, where guests can also shop the 400th anniversary logo collection, in-store. The logo collection is available online, too.