search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCaddie dies during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event

Golf News

Caddie dies during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event

By Michael McEwan10 October, 2021
PGA Tour Latinoamérica Tour News caddies Alberto Olguin manuel torres
Pga Tour Latinoamerica Flag

Tragedy has once again struck the PGA Tour Latinoamerica following the death of a caddie during this week's event in Mexico.

According to a press release issued by the tour, Alberto Olguin, the looper for Manuel Torres, collapsed on the ninth tee - Torres' 18th hole - during Thursday’s first round of the Dev Series Final in Nuevo Vallarta.

"Emergency personnel arrived at the course, performed CPR on Olguin and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died, pronounced dead at 3.57pm," added the statement. 

• Harrington admits to "ball issues" at Ryder Cup

• WATCH: Spiranac has ace in front of Player

"PGA Tour Latinoamerica executive director Todd Rhinehart and the entire tour staff extends its sympathy to the Olguin family."

This is the second such tragedy to hit the tour this year. In June, Colombian caddie Jose Edgar Preciado suffered a fatal heart attack at his hotel after the second round of the Holcim Colombia Classic in Colombia.

Torres returned to the course on Friday and carded a three-under 69, which he backed up with a pair of 73s over the weekend to finish well down the leaderboard. 

The Venezuelan is ranked just inside the world's top 2,000. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour Latinoamérica

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO FLUSH YOUR IRONS | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
play button
DO THE TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS LIVE UP TO THE HYPE?
TaylorMade
play button
I TAKE ON THE BEST AMATEUR GOLFER IN SCOTLAND
angus carrick
play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PXG boss offers staff cash bonus to get COVID vaccine
Women's golf is "neglected" says Gary Player
Dustin Johnson: I want to be US Ryder Cup captain
“I can’t keep playing the way I am” - Jason Day opens up on struggles
US teen cards 57 in high school golf championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow