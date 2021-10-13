Caddie dies during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event

Tragedy has once again struck the PGA Tour Latinoamerica following the death of a caddie during this week's event in Mexico.

According to a press release issued by the tour, Alberto Olguin, the looper for Manuel Torres, collapsed on the ninth tee - Torres' 18th hole - during Thursday’s first round of the Dev Series Final in Nuevo Vallarta.

"Emergency personnel arrived at the course, performed CPR on Olguin and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died, pronounced dead at 3.57pm," added the statement.

• Harrington admits to "ball issues" at Ryder Cup

• WATCH: Spiranac has ace in front of Player

"PGA Tour Latinoamerica executive director Todd Rhinehart and the entire tour staff extends its sympathy to the Olguin family."

This is the second such tragedy to hit the tour this year. In June, Colombian caddie Jose Edgar Preciado suffered a fatal heart attack at his hotel after the second round of the Holcim Colombia Classic in Colombia.

Torres returned to the course on Friday and carded a three-under 69, which he backed up with a pair of 73s over the weekend to finish well down the leaderboard.

The Venezuelan is ranked just inside the world's top 2,000.