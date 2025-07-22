Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Harris English was gutted that his caddie Eric Larson was not by his side at the Open.

Fortunately for the American, the blow of losing his longtime bagman did not affect his performance.

Instead, English took another huge step towards his big goal of the US Ryder Cup team, finishing runner-up behind Scottie Scheffler, just like he did at the PGA Championship in May.

But there would have been a tinge of sadness that Larson had to watch the action from TV back home in the United States.

Larson, who who served ten years in prison for dealing cocaine to his friends before being released in 2006 and turning his life around, was denied entry into the UK for his drug conviction 30 years ago.

He failed to obtain an Electronic Travel Authority visa, with new rules for Americans that commit a crime which carries a 12-month prison sentence.

“I did everything I could to help,” English told bunkered.co.uk before the tournament began at Royal Portrush.

“He had a lot of people helping him out and I guess it just didn’t get in the right hands or the right people to see that he is not a threat to society. That he’s just going to be over here caddying for me for two weeks and helping me do the best I can to try to win an Open Championship. I think it is a bit silly.

“He’s been locked up for ten years, so he knows what bad is like and there’s no day on the golf course that he’s not having a good time.

“Whatever he can do to help me or whatever I feel like is best is what he’s going to do and he’s been awesome for me. It’s just disappointing trying to win an Open without him this week.”

English, clearly saddened by Larson’s absence, continued his impressive form with his putting coach Ramon Bescansa temporarily on the bag on the Dunluce Links.

The five-time PGA Tour winner’s runner-up finish was worth $1.759million, and with a seven percent cut for a top-ten finish, that would have been worth around $125,000 to caddie Larson.

Expect Larson to be back on English’s bag Stateside as he looks to secure his Ryder Cup spot at the start of next month’s FedEx Cup playoff events.

