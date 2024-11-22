Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ex-Premier League star turned professional golfer Jimmy Bullard has told of his excitement over becoming a brand ambassador for leading UK-based golf competition website Caddy Comps.

The former West Ham midfielder will bring his trademark energy and enthusiasm to the role, adding even more excitement to the Caddy Comps prize draws that have already garnered a strong following.

Jimmy said: “I’m over the moon to have joined the team at Caddy Comps, working with the guys there over the last few months has been a joy and boy have we have got some exciting stuff planned for next year! Up the Caddy Comps!”

Jimmy, 46, who made more than 300 appearances in his football career, has reinvented himself as a media personality since hanging up his boots in 2012. He co-hosted Sky Sports football show Soccer AM from and is a regular on the GOLF LIFE YouTube channel

Caddy Comps Managing Director, Jonathan Lawrence added: “Jimmy’s enthusiasm and love of the game, along with his natural charisma, make him a perfect fit for our brand.”

Caddy Comps’ outstanding offering

Caddy Comps has rapidly grown into a favourite destination for golf enthusiasts, offering the chance to win premium golf gear for as little as 79p.

Its competitions run every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, with prizes featuring top brands like Titleist, TaylorMade, and Callaway.

Since launching in 2020, Caddy Comps has awarded over £3 million worth of prizes to more than 3,000 winners, delivering everything from custom golf clubs to luxury watches.

Its low entry cost and high-quality prizes, mean it has carved a niche in the UK’s golf competition scene, bringing the thrill of winning right to golfers’ doorsteps.

What past winners say about Caddy Comps

Caddy Comps is rated excellent on Trustpilot with 99% of reviews giving it five stars and past winners sharing their excitement.

Adrian, who won a Cobra Darkspeed driver, fairway wood and hybrid, said: “All was brilliant. Amazing prizes. Caddy comps contacted me after their live draw had finished to let me know I’d won and to let me choose the specifications for each club. Three days from winning to taking possession of my clubs. Would have been quicker but for the weekend getting in the way.”

Nathan Hawkhead added: “Absolutely buzzing. My first entry into caddy comps and I win a bushnell V5. Really easy to enter and the live draws are brilliant.”

Ryan Welch, who won a custom Scotty Cameron ‘Joker’ putter, shared: “I was contacted as soon as all the draws of the night had finished, and within a day, it was being shipped to me. Couldn’t be happier with the service—faultless. Thank you, Caddy Comps!”

Another delighted winner, Kobe Watson, won a Rolex Starbucks watch and a custom Scotty Cameron putter to match. He commented, “First-class experience, and received my prize with next-day special delivery.”

Gregor, who won a Titleist Mega Bundle featuring woods, irons, and wedges, along with a custom Scotty Cameron putter, said, “Absolutely brilliant experience. After I won the draw, the team was in touch with me straight away to arrange the specifications of my prize. The whole bundle had arrived at my house by Tuesday afternoon. Couldn’t recommend them enough!”

To be in with your own chance to win, visit the Caddy Comps website.

—

About Partnership content

Some bunkered online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels.

This can take two different forms.

“Presented by”

This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser.

“In partnership with”

This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.