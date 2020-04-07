Caddyshack: Where are they now?

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of what many consider to be the definitive golf movie: Caddyshack.

Centring around a golf course and its members who have to deal with the arrival of a brash new member as well a destructive dancing gopher, the film was a huge commercial success, taking in more than $40m at the global box office. It cost only $6m to make.

But what became of its cast? For some, stardom and fame. For others, tragedy. Over the next few pages, we’ll run you through what became of the stars of Caddyshack.

