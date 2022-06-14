Callaway and St Andrews Links team up for unique Big Bag Trail

If you've been in St Andrews recently, you might have noticed some new additions to the landscape in the form of Callaway's Big Bags.

Callaway's Big Bag Trail is an industry first initiative, where ten unique golf bag designs are located across the Fife town. The scheme has been organised by long term partners Callaway and St Andrews Links Trust, but it is the pupils behind the designs that have brought the initiative to life.

Teenagers from both Madras College and St Leonards in St Andrews were given the very important task of coming up with a design for Callaway's staff bag for the 150th Open Championship. However, when the pupils’ designs were received, it was clear that something special was taking place.

The pupils took inspiration from St Andrews itself, but also Scotland as a whole in their designs, which feature St Andrews' Cathedral, as well as the Loch Ness monster.

That, is where the Big Bag Trailcame in. 65 submissions were submitted, and after they were whittled down to just ten, it was clear that they couldn’t go to waste. In the lead up to The Open, they are being displayed around St Andrews.

When the week of the 150th Open does come around, Callway's staff players will have a big decision to make in deciding which one of the ten outlines will be making its way onto the staff bags for the week.

While the bags are undoubtedly enjoyable to look at, there is a serious message behind the scheme too. Following The Open, the sculptures will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to CHAS (Children's Hospices across Scotland) and Scottish Sports Futures (Changing Lives through Sport).

"It’s brilliant the bags have been designed by local young people and we are so grateful to have been selected as one of the beneficiary charities the auction will support," said Kirsty McNab, CEO of Scottish Sports Futures. "Every penny will support us to change the lives of young people.”

The live charity auction will take place on 19 July, and will be open to the public for bids.

In the meantime, if you want to get involved in the Big Bag Trail, download The Big Bag Trail for free on both Apple and Android.