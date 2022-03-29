search
HomeGolf NewsCallaway and Archerfield Links partner up for something special

Golf News

Callaway and Archerfield Links partner up for something special

By David Cunninghame25 March, 2022
Callaway Archerfield Links Toptracer TravisMathew Odyssey Industry NEws
Callaway Archerfield 1

Callaway has revealed that Archerfield Links has become its new High Performance Partner.

This innovative partnership will see the East Lothian venue benefit from the full portfolio of brands that the Callaway Group of companies has to offer - Callaway, Odyssey, Toptracer, TravisMathew and OGIO, in order to significantly enhance the retail, member and visitor experience.

• Why it's time to upgrade your Callaway driver

We were lucky enough to be invited along to the unveiling of this new partnership,  discovering exactly what it would mean for golfers who decided to visit Archerfield. 

Callaway Archerfield 2

Among a host of initiatives, Archerfield Links’ will have a new, dedicated Callaway fitting studio, an Odyssey putter fitting suite and Chrome Soft Golf Balls will be exclusively available on the range for members and guests to hit during warm up and practice sessions.

• Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls get 2022 upgrade

Callaway and Odyssey rental clubs will be also be a new addition for the visiting golfer.  Industry-leading Toptracer technology will also be installed at Archerfield’s impressive grass-covered practice range. 

The install will create a data-driven benefit for Archerfield members and visitors allowing them to gain more from each driving range practice session and bringing the vast majority of Toptracer Range game modes straight to users’ mobile devices via the Toptracer Range App.

TravisMathew, a new addition to the apparel section, will have a dedicated retail area and OGIO will be available in the newly refurbished pro shop.

Callaway Archerfield 3

Neil Howie, President and Managing Director, Callaway EMEA, said, “we are proud to welcome Archerfield Links as one of our High Performance Partners, and we look forward to working closely with the team in East Lothian to create a host of exceptional customer experiences.”

• Callaway introduces Rogue ST fairways and hybrids

Tom Younger, CEO of Archerfield Links, added: “Partnering with Callaway, and its portfolio of brands, will allow us to further elevate the level of service and enjoyment we can offer our members and guests. It’s an exciting time at Archerfield Links, and we look forward to developing this new and important, holistic partnership.”

