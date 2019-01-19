Callaway becomes official partner to the European Tour

The European Tour has announced Callaway as an official partner for the next five years.



As part of the new agreement, which spans the family of Callaway-owned brands, it will become the official driver, ball, shoe and golf bag brand of the tour.

Odyssey and OGIO become the official putter and luggage brands respectively, whilst Callaway Apparel and the ‘new to Europe’ Travis Mathew brand will be the official on-course apparel.

As well as ‘official partner’ status, Callaway will also supply its hugely popular Chrome Soft golf balls to driving ranges at European Tour events.



Callaway will also drive awareness of Odyssey, the No.1 putter in golf, through a ‘putting leaderboard’ on TV broadcasts, which will showcase a new range of performance statistics at each European Tour event.

There will also be collaboration between Callaway and the European Tour’s digital channels to create new content strands featuring the Callaway brands, products and their staff professionals.

Neil Howie, the president and managing director of Callaway Golf Europe, commented: “Securing this important leadership position with such a forward-thinking and committed organisation as the European Tour aligns perfectly with our own business goals of making the game more enjoyable and accessible through market-leading innovation and superior product performance.



“Callaway continues to enjoy a very strong and loyal following among players on the European Tour, Odyssey has been the number one brand for more than ten years and Rogue Drivers were the number one model in play across 2018, and we are excited about the impact of our recently launched Epic Flash family. We also look forward to the many tournament, broadcast and content opportunities that this new partnership will bring.”

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley added: “We are delighted to have Callaway on board as an official partner for the next five years. It is really exciting to form a new relationship with a brand dedicated to producing not only high-performance golf products but also delivering unique and engaging content to golfers across the globe.”