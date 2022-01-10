search
Golf News

Callaway bolsters its tour staff with double signing

By David Cunninghame05 January, 2022
Callaway Callaway Golf Abraham Ancer Yuka Saso Tour News Equipment news
Callaway 2022 Tour Signings

Callaway is kicking off 2022 by adding two hot talents to its already brimmingroster of tour pros.

Abraham Ancer has joined the company in a multi-year deal that will see him play Callaway Woods and Odyssey Putter and will wear a Callaway hat in competition.

• Callaway unveils new Rogue ST drivers

Born in Texas and raised in Mexico, Ancer currently sits 17th in the Official World Golf Rankings and in fourth place on the International Presidents Cup standings. 2021 was a breakthrough year for the 30-year-old, securing his first PGA TOUR win at the WGC-FedEX St. Jude Invitational and finished 9th in the FedEx Cup Standings, all while using a Callaway Epic Speed Driver and an Odyssey Putter.

Abraham Ancer Callaway

Ancer will make his Callaway debut this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“I’m excited to officially join Callaway, and after playing their equipment over the past several years, I feel really confident about making the switch,” said Ancer.

“The performance from their drivers is always impressive, their putters are outstanding, and I’ve developed a strong relationship with their Tour Team. This is a great fit for me, and I can’t wait to get this new year started.”

Yuka Saso Callaway

Another new addition to Callaway’s ranks is the brilliant Yuka Saso. Saso’s multi-year agreement will see her equipped with Callaway Woods, Irons, Wedges, Golf Balls, and an Odyssey Putter.

• Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls get 2022 upgrade

Saso won the 2021 U.S. Women’s at just 19 years old, capturing the major championship in a thrilling playoff finish. She has already won three events since turning professional in 2019 and is currently eighth in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Yuka will make her Callaway debut later this month at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on the LPGA Tour.

“I’m so happy to join Callaway, and to work with their outstanding Tour team as I start the next phase of my career with their equipment,” Saso said.  

“From their drivers to their golf balls, the performance really stands out to me in testing and out on the course. I feel confident that this is the best setup for my game, and I’m looking forward to a great year.”

Callaway 2022 Tour Signings 2022

“We’re thrilled that Yuka Saso is joining our staff. She is one one of the most exciting players in the women’s game, and we’re looking forward to working with her in 2022 and beyond,” said Tim Reed, Callaway SVP of Global Sports Marketing. 

• New Rogue ST irons "push boundaries of innovation"

He added: “Abraham Ancer is a global superstar in golf, and we’re proud to have him join our team. He’s already won on TOUR and moved near the top of the world rankings with our products, and we’re ready to help take his game to the next level.”

