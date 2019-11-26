Callaway launches new site for pre-owned gear

Callaway Golf has announced the launch of Callaway Golf Europe Certified Pre-Owned, a web-based platform where golfers can purchase fully certified and guaranteed pre-owned Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon equipment.



The site, which mirrors a hugely successful US version that has been trading for over 15 years, gives golfers the opportunity to buy a host of high-quality, previously owned drivers, woods, irons, putters and accessories, including the hugely successful, tour-endorsed Epic and Rogue lines.

Consumers can shop with 100% confidence, safe in the knowledge that the condition and authenticity of every product is fully guaranteed by Callaway, and comes with a ‘no obligation’ 14-day trial period, to ensure it performs for the purchaser in real-world conditions.



If golfers do not like their purchase for any reason, Callaway will take it back and offer a full refund. Each purchase also comes with a 12-month warranty.



The full product inventory, which is constantly being updated, is categorised into ‘Like New’, ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’ and ‘Average’ condition, to ensure there is a Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon product for every visitor, and every budget.

In addition, the online outlet offers a new ‘Trade In! Trade Up!’ function (UK customers only) where visitors to the site can trade-in old Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon equipment in return for credit against a new Pre-Owned order, based on the site’s rate card.



Original Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon Golf clubs in perfect working order are accepted across the site, up to a maximum trade-in value of £2,500 per calendar year, per customer or household.



The total combined value of all trade-in products must also be less than the total combined purchase value.



Neil Howie, the president and managing director of Callaway Golf Europe, said: “There has always been a very strong market for pre-owned Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon equipment and this new portal brings together a wealth of authentic inventory on a professionally-managed, easy-to-navigate portal, backed by full Callaway guarantees and our full stamp of approval.”

Visit the site at eu.callawaygolfpreowned.com