Callaway launches new site for pre-owned gear

Golf News

Callaway launches new site for pre-owned gear

By bunkered.co.uk19 November, 2019
Callaway Golf Europe Callaway Golf Golf Equipment Second Hand Trade In New Gear Odyssey Golf Toulon Design
Callaway Logo

Callaway Golf has announced the launch of Callaway Golf Europe Certified Pre-Owned, a web-based platform where golfers can purchase fully certified and guaranteed pre-owned Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon equipment.

The site, which mirrors a hugely successful US version that has been trading for over 15 years, gives golfers the opportunity to buy a host of high-quality, previously owned drivers, woods, irons, putters and accessories, including the hugely successful, tour-endorsed Epic and Rogue lines.

Consumers can shop with 100% confidence, safe in the knowledge that the condition and authenticity of every product is fully guaranteed by Callaway, and comes with a ‘no obligation’ 14-day trial period, to ensure it performs for the purchaser in real-world conditions.

• Callaway Epic Flash fairway woods – FIRST LOOK!

If golfers do not like their purchase for any reason, Callaway will take it back and offer a full refund. Each purchase also comes with a 12-month warranty.

WATCH - A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN

The full product inventory, which is constantly being updated, is categorised into ‘Like New’, ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’ and ‘Average’ condition, to ensure there is a Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon product for every visitor, and every budget.

In addition, the online outlet offers a new ‘Trade In! Trade Up!’ function (UK customers only) where visitors to the site can trade-in old Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon equipment in return for credit against a new Pre-Owned order, based on the site’s rate card.

• Callaway Super Hybrid - FIRST LOOK!

• Odyssey Stroke Lab Black putters – FIRST LOOK!

Original Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon Golf clubs in perfect working order are accepted across the site, up to a maximum trade-in value of £2,500 per calendar year, per customer or household.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOO LOWER SCORES

The total combined value of all trade-in products must also be less than the total combined purchase value.

• Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Neil Howie, the president and managing director of Callaway Golf Europe, said: “There has always been a very strong market for pre-owned Callaway, Odyssey and Odyssey Toulon equipment and this new portal brings together a wealth of authentic inventory on a professionally-managed, easy-to-navigate portal, backed by full Callaway guarantees and our full stamp of approval.”

Visit the site at eu.callawaygolfpreowned.com

