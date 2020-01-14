Callaway MAVRIK irons - FIRST LOOK!

For the last five years, Callaway has been the No.1 iron brand in golf. If the hype about its new MAVRIK irons is real, then it can look forward to extending that streak for at least another 12 months.



At the heart of the company's success in this category is a commitment to relentlessly develop ball speed technologies that are designed to help golfers hit their irons farther than ever before.



The brand claims to live by a "maverick spirit", pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and not settling until they've established a completely new standard for distance and performance.



This innovation led to them introduced Artificial Intelligence into their manufacturing processes for the first time, with the incorporation of Flash Face Technology in its Epic Flash driver. Since then, they have substantially increased their investment in super computing, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning, all of which has allowed them to use A.I. in iron development for the first time ever.

That's right, the MAVRIK irons - the natural successor to the Rogue irons - feature a new Flash Face Cup with A.I. to create a sophisticated face architecture for every loft, an engineering feat that is completely unique to the golf industry.



By implementing a different Flash Face architecture for each iron, Callaway has been able to bring about a significant jump in ball speed and increased spin robustness off of every club in the set. Ball speed is further enhanced by the 360 Face Cup that flexes and releases at impact.



The result? Long and consistent distance, right through your set.



Custom tungsten-infused weights in each iron allow have also allowed them to locate the position of the CG in each iron with extraordinary precision while still maintaining ball speed in the Flash Face Cup. This promotes optimum launch and ball flight through the set, from strong lofts and player preferred trajectory, spin rates, and land angle.

Patented urethane microspheres comprehensively absorb unwanted vibration for pure feel, while also maximising COR for incredible ball speed.

As is the case with the MAVRIK drivers, there is also a MAX version of the irons.



Built using much of the same innovative technology, it has a larger body and a deeper CG for increased forgiveness and easy launch. The combination of innovative ball speed technologies in the face and a high MOI construction promote long distance through the bag.

For the better player, meantime, the MAVRIK Pro iron is just the ticket. With its more compact head shape, flatter lie angle and thinner topline, it gives lower handicappers the improved workability and control.

RRP: £849 (steel), £1,049 (graphite)

On-sale: January 23

