Callaway continues January tour pro signing spree

Callaway has announced a raft of new signings as part of its incredibly strong 2022 DP World Tour roster.

The brand has added several new names into its already-large fold ahead of the first DP World Tour event of the year at the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship.



Abraham Ancer linked up earlier this month along with women's US Open winner Yuka Saso, joining world No.1 Jon Rahm.

• Callaway announces huge double signing

• Callaway unveils new Rogue ST drivers

Eight more players have now inked deals with Callaway, including Finnish duo, Kalle Samooja and Sami Valikami, and French star Frederic Lacroix.

Joining them are fellow new signings including Kristoffer Broberg and Marcel Siem, who provided one of the stories of last year’s Open when he emerged from the wilderness to finish in a tie for 15th.

Gavin Green, Sebastian Heisele and Julien Brun are also among the new names who will be using Callaway gear for the coming season.



Also part of “Team Callaway”, which bosses at the brand say is the biggest-ever, for 2022 are two men who won in Scotland last year – Scottish Open winner Min Woo Lee and Alfred Dunhill Links champion Danny Willett.

• Callaway Rogue ST driver review

• Callaway Chrome Soft balls get upgrade



Nacho Elvira, who won the 2021 Cazoo Open, remains part of the lineup, as do Scots Richie Ramsay, David Drysdale and Marc Warren.

Other notable names include former Open winners Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson, England’s Matt Wallace and Marcus Armitage, and former Ryder Cup stars Alex Noren and Oliver Wilson.

In all, the number of DP World Tour players using Callaway gear this season is a whopping 66, with the brand’s new 2022 Chrome Soft Golf Ball being put in play by over 32 Staff Professionals.

We also expect to see plenty of the team Callaway and its new signings opt to put the brand-new Rogue ST drivers into play.

• Callaway introduces Rogue ST fairways and hybrids

• Odyssey reveals unique Tri-Hot 5K putter family



“We begin 2022 with renewed optimism and excitement for the season ahead,” said Peter Harrison, Callaway’s director of tour relations.

“We have our strongest team of players ever, a wonderful mix of youth and experience, and I can’t wait to see what they can achieve with the full support of Callaway and Odyssey.”