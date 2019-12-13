search
Calum Hill leads at halfway in Mauritius Open

Golf News

Calum Hill leads at halfway in Mauritius Open

By bunkered.co.uk06 December, 2019
Scotland's Calum Hill will take a one-shot lead into the
weekend at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open after a stunning second round
of 64.

The Fifer, who finished second on the Challenge Tour Rankings last season to graduate to the European Tour, recorded a top-15 finish at last week's Alfred Dunhill Championship to get his season off to a promising start. He brought that form to Heritage Golf Club in the Indian Ocean, moving to 12-under-par as he matched the low round of the week.

Hill won twice in 2019 to secure his European Tour card, and he now leads his second event of the new season after recording nine birdies and just a single bogey on Friday.

• Popular Scots event won't take place in 2020

• BANNED! Historic club takes bold stand

The final birdie - a 20-foot putt on the last – was enough to edge the 25-year-old ahead of former Scottish Open winner Brandon Stone, Belgium's Thomas Detry and Matthieu Pavon of France.

French pair Benjamin Hebert and Antoine Rozner, American Sihwan Kim and Hill's fellow Scot Connor Syme are one shot further back.

“The last couple of days, the game has been nice," said a delighted Hill. "I managed to get the putter going well today, which added up to a good score. Last week was a slow start and I played better at the weekend. I’ve just built on it from there.

• Williamwood's property plans turned down

• 2020 Ryder Cup role for Lawrie

“I'm happy with that, especially to make a putt on the last hole to finish off a good round. I made a lot of long range putts. 

“So far, so good on the European Tour. We seem to be following the sunshine so we're always playing in warm weather and the courses are in great condition. I haven't noticed a huge difference yet coming from Challenge Tour. Obviously, the fields are stronger, but it's the same as every tournament you play - you go out and do your best, see where that puts you at the end of the week, and dig in when you need to.”

