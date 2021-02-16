search
Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

Golf News

Calum Hill signs up experienced caddie

By Ryan Crombie16 February, 2021
Calum Hill Phil Morbey European Tour Saudi International caddies Tour News Scottish news
Calum Hill Saudi International

Calum Hill has revealed that he has teamed up with veteran caddie Phil Morbey following a successful showing at the Saudi International.

The Scot found himself looking for a last-minute caddie at the most recent European Tour event after being drafted into the tournament from the reserve list.

Hill’s brother Ian, his usual caddie, had flown home following the 26-year-old’s T46 finish at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship.

• Knox calls for rule change after Pebble fiasco

• Golfers fined for defying COVID restrictions

• LET pro opens up on financial concerns

Hill discovered that Phil Morbey, nicknamed “Wobbly”, was available and the two enjoyed a stunning week together that saw Hill record his best-ever finish on the European Tour – a tie for fourth.

Following on from the success, Hill has enlisted the former caddie, who caddied for Ian Woosnam during his 1991 Masters win, on a full-time basis.

Calum Hill Phil Morbey

“It’s hard to put how important his experience can be in certain situations where the pressure builds,” said Hill. “The way he goes about his business is admirable and he just does a great job, so it made things easier on my part.

“It was interesting to have a different set of eyes on how my week went. For example, my lag putting and pace were shy, so my mid-range putts didn’t have the best chance of dropping. 

"He suggested doing some lag putting drills after Saturday, which meant on Sunday I ended up making a few more putts. Things like that are so important over the course of a tournament. Forty years of seeing golf shots is definitely not going to hinder anything.”

• England Golf CEO issues open letter to Boris Johnson

• McIlroy blasts R&A and USGA over rules changes

Going forward, the three-time Challenge Tour winner is seeking to climb the world rankings as he eyes up success over the course of the next three weeks.

“Hopefully the form continues,” added Hill. “Obviously good results are what you are hoping for so you can climb the world rankings and get into bigger events. I’ll play the three events that are coming up in Qatar and Kenya. Hopefully I have three good weeks.”

